Good morning,

U.S. President Joe Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday that he is losing international support for his war against Hamas as the death toll of innocent civilians continues to rise in Gaza.

Also yesterday, Canada supported a United Nations resolution calling for a ceasefire, and released a joint statement with Australia and New Zealand calling for the unconditional release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and cautioning Israel to follow humanitarian law.

The vote at the UN General Assembly passed by more than three-quarters of its 193 members. Many countries, including Canada, switched their positions on a ceasefire.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said her government’s significant policy change was a result of the breakdown in the humanitarian pause between Hamas and Israel more than a week ago. Israel’s retaliation against Hamas will “not lead to the durable defeat of Hamas,” she said. “With the future of Israelis and Palestinians in mind, Canada is joining the international call for a humanitarian ceasefire.”

Open this photo in gallery: People search through the rubble of damaged buildings following an Israeli air strike on Palestinian houses, amid the ongoing conflict, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 12, 2023.STAFF/Reuters

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Soleiman Faqiri inquest rules death in Ontario jail a homicide, calls for new watchdog

A coroner’s jury ruled that the death of Soleiman Faqiri who was in a severe psychotic crisis when he had a fatal altercation with guards at an Ontario jail was a homicide as it called for significant changes to how people with mental illness are treated within the corrections system.

Soleiman Faqiri’s death at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., in December, 2016, sparked outrage from mental-health advocates and calls to reform how the correctional system treats people in crisis.

The jury made 57 recommendations including a new oversight body for provincial jails, better support for family members with mental health issues and banning people with severe mental illness from being held in segregation.

Companies suing Alberta for $10.8-billion over changes to coal policy

Five coal companies are suing Alberta for $10.8-billion, saying the provincial government’s coal policy reforms have cost them billions in lost investment and potential revenues. They also claim the reforms have made mining the land they leased virtually impossible.

At the heart of the case is Alberta’s 1976 Coal Policy, which was cancelled by the government in 2020. The policy was reinstated after a furious public backlash. The government also halted exploration on a swath of sensitive land and cancelled a series of leases earmarked for potential new mines.

The companies contend in their claims that the government’s backpedalling went against what provincial officials were saying when they encouraged the companies to invest in proposed coal projects.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Nations strike deal at COP28: Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age.

Kenneth Law shipped about 160 dangerous packages: The man charged with murder for allegedly selling a poisonous substance to people contemplating suicide, shipped about 160 packages of the substance to addresses within Canada, police said yesterday. Investigators say they believe Kenneth Law shipped more than 1,200 packages to more than 40 countries, many of them believed to have contained sodium nitrite, a salt used in curing meats that is lethal if consumed in high concentrations.

Sexual assault survivors in Ukraine begin to seek justice: Investigators in Ukraine have uncovered not only rapes, but all types of sexual assaults and gender-based violence committed by Russian soldiers, including mutilation or violence to genitals, threats of rape, forced nudity, and forcing Ukrainians to witness these actions being done to others. Although cases continue to be recorded, the number uncovered so far is likely much less than the real total.

Whistle-blower alleges government coverup over SDTC: Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne yesterday denied a whistle-blower’s allegation that his office softened the final report of an investigation into governance and conflict of interest breaches at Sustainable Development Technology Canada to protect the federal agency’s senior leadership.

Western provinces seeing a spike in sick children: Health care professionals in Western Canada say they are seeing a spike in babies and children coming to the emergency room with respiratory virus symptoms, adding more strain to facilities already stretched to capacity.

CN’s Indigenous advisers resign: All 12 members of Canadian National Railway’s Indigenous Advisory Council quit earlier this week after it became apparent the company had no intention of apologizing and taking other measures to address its roles in colonization and residential schools.

Morning markets

Markets await Fed: Oil prices slid to six-month lows on Wednesday and world shares were biding their time ahead of the year’s final Federal Reserve policy decision and clues about the timing of next year’s rate cuts. Around 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.10 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.25 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.89 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was down slightly at 73.57 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Campbell Clark: “Inflation and deficits are Conservative issues, and they are going gangbusters for Mr. Poilievre right now. Canadians care, a lot, about those things. Why talk about what the Liberals want to talk about? Social programs are their ground, not Mr. Poilievre’s. But if the social-policy silence keeps up – and it seems to be a pretty rigid policy of Conservative communications – Canadians are in for a very odd two years of phantom social policy debate.”

Andrew Coyne: “If China, and as it is now alleged India, were also attempting to influence the Conservatives, on the scale these latest reports suggest – intervening not just in particular ridings or nomination races but in the choice of party leader – it raises the question of whether not only the Liberals, but the Conservatives, might have something to hide.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

The top 10 films of 2023, and how to watch them in Canada

The past year delivered so many excellent films that this feels like a landmark year, as good (or perhaps better) than the most recent high of 2019. Here are the top 10 films of 2023 and how to watch (most of) them right now.

Moment in time: Dec. 13, 1871

Open this photo in gallery: Canadian artist Emily Carr in an undated photo.The Canadian Press

Emily Carr is born

Artist and writer Emily Carr was born on this day in 1871 to British immigrants in Victoria. But a birth of a different sort happened when she visited Alaska in 1907 and saw her first totem pole. Carr had studied art in California, then abroad in London and Paris, before returning home in 1904 to open an art school for children. Three years later, at the age of 35, she and her older sister Alice journeyed to Alaska, where Carr chronicled their adventures in a pocket diary. The trip had a profound effect on Carr and her art. “By the time I reached home my mind was made up. I was going to picture totem poles in their own village settings, as complete a collection of them as I could,” she later wrote in her autobiography, Growing Pains. Her paintings of the landscapes of the Pacific Northwest and Indigenous culture – featuring moody colours and large, loose brush strokes – made her one of the few successful female artists of her time, earning her the name “the Mother of Modern Arts” from the Group of Seven. She died in 1945 after suffering a fourth heart attack. Rasha Mourtada

Enjoy today's horoscopes. Solve today's puzzles. Read today's Letters to the Editor.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.