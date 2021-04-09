Morning Update: Vaccine clinic at N.S. church aims to dispel unease in Black community

Good morning,

Nova Scotia has enlisted the help of some of its historically Black churches to fight vaccine hesitancy among older African Nova Scotians, using pastors and community leaders to encourage people to get their shot.

“There’s an apprehension, people are uneasy, because history plays a role,” Rev. Lennett Anderson explained. The effort started partly because of data out of the U.S. suggesting Black people may be three times more likely to be admitted to hospital with the virus.

Rev. Anderson’s church was established by Black refugees from the War of 1812, but he also acknowledged not everyone is happy to see a clinic serving only one group of people.

Also read:

Open this photo in gallery A woman walks past cordoned-off aisles of non-essential goods at a Walmart store, as new measures are imposed on big box stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Toronto, April 8, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Real estate: Bank regulator proposes tougher mortgage rules

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions is proposing changes to the mortgage stress test for uninsured mortgages that would effectively require borrowers to qualify at a rate of 5.25 per cent instead of the Bank of Canada’s benchmark five-year rate of 4.79 per cent.

The move could ratchet up already overheated real estate markets in the weeks before the rule is set to take effect, but the regulator called the stricter standard a “proactive measure,” in a housing-market with conditions that have the potential to put lenders at increased financial risk.

Rob Carrick: How young adults and the whole country win with a tougher mortgage stress test for home buyers

How young adults and the whole country win with a tougher mortgage stress test for home buyers Editorial board: Canada’s housing frenzy is a problem that won’t fix itself

World news: Northern Ireland gripped by some of its worst violence in years

As tensions rise over Brexit and policing, there were few signs on Thursday that the tension was dissipating.

Eight nights of rioting in several communities have left 55 police officers injured and a dozen people under arrest, including some as young as 13. Leaders from both nationalist and loyalist communities blamed each other for the violence, and representatives from the two main political parties traded accusations during an emergency debate in the legislature.

The protests have been sparked largely by growing anger in loyalist communities about Brexit and the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, aggravated further by controversy surrounding the funeral of Bobby Storey, a senior figure in the Irish Republican Army.

Open this photo in gallery Fireworks explode at police vehicles during clashes with nationalist youths in the Springfield Road area of Belfast on April 8, 2021 as disorder continued in the Northern Ireland capital following days of mainly loyalist violence. PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images

Elsewhere:

In the U.S., President Joe Biden issues executive actions in an attempt to tackle gun violence.

President Joe Biden issues executive actions in an attempt to tackle gun violence. Details emerge after secret Syria talks aimed at freeing American hostages. The August meeting in Damascus represented the highest-level talks in years between then-president Donald Trump’s administration and President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

aimed at freeing American hostages. The August meeting in Damascus represented the highest-level talks in years between then-president Donald Trump’s administration and President Bashar al-Assad’s government. In Myanmar, at least 11 demonstrators were killed in clashes with security forces after truckloads of troops arrived to quell a protest against the ruling military junta.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

‘Now is the moment’ to act on child care, says Freeland: With over one week to go before the Finance Minister tables her first budget, she focused on the child care system at the first of the three-day online convention.

Canadian Museum of History CEO resigns amid harassment investigation: Mark O’Neill went on leave last August, after the museum’s board of trustees received complaints of workplace harassment. The board hired an independent investigator to look into the matter.

Many Canadian workers do not see a full return to normal until 2022: A joint survey by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Abacus Data found that 45 per cent of employed Canadian adults didn’t think their workplace will be back to close to normal until 2022.

John Horgan predicts tough times for B.C. forest sector: The Premier avoided any direct reference to the growing conflict over old-growth logging practices, even as protesters prepare to be arrested at a string of blockades in his riding.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks gain: Global stocks hit record highs on Friday, as tech shares on Wall Street cheered receding U.S. inflation fears, with the lack of inflation pressure keeping bond yields near two-week lows. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.27 per cent. Germany’s DAX was down 0.04 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.18 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.20 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.07 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.42 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

With recent left-wing conspiracy accusations, Republicans are in new ideological terrain

Mark Kingwell: “Because who would have thought that Coca-Cola, the liquid fuel of neo-liberalism since at least 1941, or Major League Baseball, a historically complacent systemic racist corporate enterprise, would be accused of being in the pocket of this notional far-left, Constitution-annihilating conspiracy? Wow.”

The Nevers: Hot, messy fantasy trip into Victoriana

John Doyle: “But for all its crowded story and loose ends being dangled, The Nevers is never less than clever and more than eye-popping. It’s about power and control over women.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery Handout

Eight gardening books to inspire you to get growing

It’s almost that time of year. Whether you want a guide for growing inside or a coffee-table book of flowers as seen through the lens of fashion, there’s something for everyone. Others on the list include Bunny Mellon, and a look at her transformation of the White House rose garden. Or learn about thoughtful arrangements in Charlotte Moss’ 11th book.

Time to get reading!

MOMENT IN TIME: April 9, 1939

Open this photo in gallery Singer Marian Anderson, denied use of a Daughters of the American Revolution hall because of her race, giving an Easter concert at the Lincoln Memorial, April 9, 1939. Thomas D. McAvoy/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Marian Anderson performs at the Lincoln Memorial

As Marian Anderson was about to step to the microphone for a performance that would become a prelude to the civil-rights movement, she was introduced with the words “Genius draws no colour lines.” The contralto’s musical genius was a given. By 1939, she was an international star, having performed at the White House and before kings and queens in Europe, where she toured for a decade. There, Arturo Toscanini told her she had a “voice heard but once in a century.” But she returned from that tour to Jim Crow America. When the organizers of one of her concerts needed a larger venue, they inquired about a 4,000-seat hall owned by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The organization refused because Anderson was Black. Protests followed, including the resignation of first lady Eleanor Roosevelt from the group. She then helped arrange a performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where Anderson sang My Country, ‘Tis of Thee. It was attended by 75,000 people and broadcast nationally. Martin Luther King Jr. was 10 when he heard the radio broadcast. Twenty-four years later, he would invite Anderson to sing at the March on Washington, where he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. — Alison Gzowski

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.