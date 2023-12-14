Good morning,

Officials at the Vancouver Art Gallery have finally admitted that 10 oil sketches purported to be by Group of Seven co-founder J.E.H. MacDonald are fakes, nine years after a controversial donation to the gallery.

The revelation comes in a new exhibition, which documents the debacle from the discovery and donation of the works through to the scientific proof they were not made by MacDonald. It includes coverage by The Globe and Mail, which first publicized the skepticism around their authenticity and continued to press gallery officials for answers for years.

The inauthenticity of the sketches was confirmed by scientific analysis conducted by the Canadian Conservation Institute in 2016.

These ‘J.E.H. MacDonald’ oil sketches are fake. Here’s how the experts could tell

The 150-year story of J.E.H. MacDonald and 10 sketches now proved fake

Open this photo in gallery: A video explanation on display as part of the exhibit J.E.H MacDonald? A Tangled Garden, photographed at the Vancouver Art Gallery, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.Tijana Martin�/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Immigration Minister planning ‘broad’ program to create citizenship path for undocumented in Canada

The federal government is preparing to create a program for hundreds of thousands of people who have lived and worked in Canada illegally for years to become citizens, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said yesterday. But he acknowledged the policy may face opposition.

Miller in an interview said he is preparing to create a “broad and comprehensive program” that would allow many without valid documents to apply for permanent residency. Among those included would be people who entered the country legally, as temporary workers or international students, and then remained here after their visas expired.

Miller said he understands how some immigrants who came to Canada legally may be upset about people they think “got a pass,” but he said it doesn’t make sense that people who have been here for decades and have children have not been able to obtain legal status.

Opinion: Canada must stem the surge in temporary foreign workers and international students

COP28′s deal sets a minimal expectation for getting off fossil fuels

More than 100 countries lobbied hard for strong language in the COP28 agreement to “phase out” oil, gas and coal use, but came up against powerful opposition from the Saudi Arabia-led oil producer group OPEC, which said the world can cut emissions without shunning specific fuels.

The agreement reached at the end of the COP28 climate summit has raised the floor, calling for “transitioning away from” energy sources such as oil and gas “in a just, orderly and equitable manner … so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.”

It doesn’t exactly leap out as bold. But it’s about as much as anyone familiar with the formal negotiating process at the annual United Nations conference could have reasonably expected.

Some of the more unofficial agreements and discussions that were happening around the sprawling event in Dubai were more ambitious. They include goals to triple global renewable energy capacity and double the rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Canadians paying a lot toward debt: Canadians are directing a record portion of their disposable income to debt payments, a sign of increasing financial pressure on households after an abrupt end to near-zero interest rates.

Canada’s ceasefire call ‘naive,’ Israel says: Canada’s support for a United Nations resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war reflects a “naive” understanding of the conflict and will have no impact on the fighting, Israel’s ambassador said yesterday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s change in position also fuelled tensions in his Liberal caucus.

About 1.6 million Canadian teens struggle with mental health: A new report published today highlights the toll that mental health struggles are having on teenagers in Canada, and the months-long delay tens of thousands of them have to endure to access adequate treatment. Among the approximately 1.6 million teens struggling with their mental health, Black, Indigenous, other racialized people and individuals questioning their gender and sexual identities are disproportionately affected, according to the report.

Lunar mission highlights Canadian space program: The coming Artemis II lunar mission is highlighting the contributions being made by the Canadian space agency. In addition to Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen joining the mission to the moon, Canada is contributing Canadarm 3 to the lunar station, and also helping to build a small lunar rover designed for use on the moon’s South Pole as well as a larger utility lunar rover, according to Lisa Campbell, the president of the Canadian Space Agency.

Morning markets

Fed fuels stocks: World stock markets jumped as traders bet that Europe’s top central banks would join the U.S. Fed later in signalling interest rate cuts for next year. Around 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 2.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.82 per cent and 1.43 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.73 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.07 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was up at 74.32 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

David Parkinson: “The minority of small businesses that remain under pressure are a reminder that there are still challenges ahead for the sector. But the economic threat that CEBA was designed to address has past. Whatever the questions that face policy makers and business leaders now, extending the CEBA is not the answer.”

Lawrence Martin: “Higher learning, like so much else in the U.S., has become a political football. It makes for more woe for the Great Republic. A society where education is in decline is a society that is itself in decline.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

Five personal finance resolutions for 2024 (that you can actually keep)

If your usual New Year’s resolutions are “go to the gym” or “eat healthy,” don’t forget that a mindful approach to money can also lead to improved wellness. We asked listeners in their 20s and 30s some basic personal finance “hygiene” questions when it comes to credit scores, tracking expenses, writing wills, spending on food, and first-time home buyers accounts. Listen to the Stress Test podcast.

Moment in time: Dec. 14, 1911

Open this photo in gallery: Oscar Wisting with his dog team at the South Pole, Dec. 14, 1911.Handout

Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen reaches the South Pole

From 1903-06, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen became the first person to navigate the Northwest Passage across the top of mainland Canada. It was a remarkable achievement, but what would prove equally significant was how Amundsen learned to thrive in a polar environment while living two years with the Inuit of Gjoa Haven in the central Arctic (present-day Nunavut). Amundsen would use these survival skills to successfully tackle his next challenge: reaching the South Pole. Setting up base camp, named Framheim, on the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica in January, 1911, Amundsen and his team spent the next few months establishing a series of supply depots along the proposed route to the pole. Everything was meticulously planned, including their choice of Inuit clothing. Come October, they set off on skis for the bottom of the world. They travelled with four sleds and 52 dogs; many of the animals would be killed for fresh meat along the way there and back. Fine weather blessed the trip, and on this day, Amundsen reached the South Pole without incident. Just over a month later, a rival British party, led by Robert Scott, reached the site, only to discover the Norwegian flag already there. Bill Waiser

Enjoy today's horoscopes. Solve today's puzzles. Read today's Letters to the Editor.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.