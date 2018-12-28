Morning Update: Vancouver will offer opioid pills to tackle overdoses; cannabis producer faces takeover threat

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Vancouver will offer opioid pills in the latest effort to prevent overdose deaths

A pilot project will allow about 50 patients at a time to access the opioid hydromorphone in tablet form and ingest them on site while staff observe them. Set to launch in January, the program is an expansion of an injectable-opioid program that’s been running on a small scale. Hydromorphone is used to treat moderate to severe pain and one study found that those who use heroin couldn’t differentiate between the two. There’s hope that it could be used as an affordable and effective substitution therapy in a city that experiences one lethal overdose every day.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter.

Questionable campaign tactics under Patrick Brown haunt Doug Ford’s PC government

Top strategists for the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party privately raised concerns that several candidates in this year’s election campaign – some of whom are now sitting MPPs – had ties to a political operative convicted of fraud but opted not to take action before the vote. The PC campaign war-room strategists drew up lists of the party’s candidates suspected of connections to Snover Dhillon after learning that he had created a shell entity and allegedly duped a would-be contender into paying him tens of thousands of dollars.

A Globe and Mail investigation has found that questionable nomination and campaign-financing practices under former leader Patrick Brown continued to cause concern for the PC Party even after its election victory on June 7. (for subscribers)

Cannabis producer Aphria is facing the threat of a takeover by a U.S. firm

Minutes after a newly created U.S. company announced its acquisition proposal, Aphria said it had removed its chief executive officer from the role of board chair and replaced him with an independent director (for subscribers). Green Growth is putting forward an offer of $2.8-billion, or $11 a share – a 45-per-cent premium on Aphria’s closing price. That’s despite the fact that Green Growth itself had a market valuation of a little less than $900-million.

The announcement comes after short-sellers accused Aphria of overpaying for international assets previously owned by firms with apparent ties to a prominent Aphria investor, allegations the company has denied.

19 and cut off: B.C. foster youth are urging legislators to extend social and financial supports

Open this photo in gallery (Chad Hipolito/The Globe and Mail) Chad Hipolito/The Globe and Mail

In B.C., foster youth lose their social worker, food stamps and rent supports the day they turn 19. Now many of them are calling on the provincial government to extend social and financial supports so they’re not exposed to a greater risk of poverty, drug use and suicide. “We’re vulnerable. We’re scared,” Kian Fernandez (seen above) said. “We were tiny humans forced to grow up far too young. Most of us have no parents. We need adults we can rely on and trust.”

While the B.C. government has pledged to do more, it still cuts off aid at a younger age than some provinces. And there are dire consequences: The provincial coroners service reported that young people exiting care are dying at five times the rate of their peers.

A Canadian man charged with drug smuggling in China is set to appear in court

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was charged with drug smuggling four years ago, will be “put on trial” starting this weekend, according to an article in the Communist Party-owned Global Times. The story also referenced the two Canadians who were detained in China just days after Beijing vowed to respond to Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Canadian officials are playing down Schellenberg’s court appearance, saying they have been dealing with his case for years. But former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney said Ottawa shouldn’t let China off the hook, saying “the entire system is tainted with the suspicion of unfairness” once a country uses its justice system for political ends.



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Donald Trump is considering an executive order to bar U.S. firms from using Huawei and ZTE equipment

The order, which could be issued as early as next month, would be the latest step to cut Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE out of the U.S. market over national-security concerns. The U.S. government is already blocked from using Huawei and ZTE equipment, and the big wireless carriers there have cut ties with Huawei in particular. But small rural carriers have relied on Huawei and ZTE equipment because they tend to be less expensive. They could face the expensive prospect of ripping out existing equipment without compensation.

The Canadian government is still weighing any decisions about whether to bar Huawei from providing equipment for 5G technology.

MORNING MARKETS

Markets rise

Stocks in Europe and Asia rose cautiously on Friday after Wall Street ended a volatile session with big gains, but fears of further price swings and worries about U.S. politics kept safe-haven currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc in demand. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.6 and 1.7 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar was at 73.49 US cents. Oil prices were also higher.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Barack Obama, not Donald Trump, sealed Syria’s fate

Obama’s decision not to intervene in Syria then – despite having threatened to do so if President Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons, which he did – had much broader consequences than Trump’s move to withdraw U.S. troops is likely to cause now. Had Obama ordered U.S. air strikes, he might have driven al-Assad from power and wiped out IS. But, he was rightly concerned about what might happen following al-Assad’s demise, having presided over the disaster that unfolded in Libya after the United States and its NATO allies, including Canada, intervened to overthrow Moammar Gadhafi in early 2011.” – Konrad Yakabuski (for subscribers)

‘Albexit’ won’t happen, but Trans Mountain will

“Let’s all take a deep breath. By the low standards of the Brexit fiasco, literally every jurisdiction in the world has reason to separate from whatever larger body it happens to feel aggrieved by. Albertans benefit enormously from being part of Canada. The province only really has one complaint about Confederation: It takes too damn long to build a pipeline. It’s a legitimate beef. But it’s not exactly the stuff of liberation movements. And it doesn’t necessarily have to remain so in the years to come.” – Globe editorial

Canadians like to think of themselves as peacemakers. The Saudi arms deal suggests otherwise

“Canadians do not like to be seen as one of the world’s largest arms exporters. At the same time, we are proud of our expertise and skill in building advanced equipment of many kinds. And we have a responsibility for existing jobs, including those at General Dynamics in London, Ont., where the LAVs are manufactured. Canadians know there must be better ways to utilize our industrial capacity than by supporting repressive regimes and promoting the international arms trade.” – David Frank, professor emeritus in Canadian history at the University of New Brunswick

LIVING BETTER

The Globe’s top 10 films of 2018

From Alfonso Cuaron to Tom Cruise to the unlikely resurrection of Orson Welles, this year in cinema was full of works of intense creativity and varied soul-stirring sensibilities, Barry Hertz writes. His top pick? Roma. He writes: “Hundreds of thousands of words have been spilled (guilty) trying, often in vain, to articulate just how towering an achievement Roma is. But somehow the typical superlatives don’t cut it when talking about Cuaron’s cinematic act, as much a deeply intimate ode to his own childhood as a universal portrait of family and fear.” Globe subscribers can go here to read about the other nine flicks.

MOMENT IN TIME

First dishwasher patented

Open this photo in gallery The Baltimore [1909] The Baltimore [1909]

Dec. 28, 1886: There’s a famous saying: “If you want something done right, do it yourself.” Josephine Cochrane, a housewife from Shelbyville, Ill., took those words to heart. An affluent woman and a big entertainer, she was fed up with her good china getting chipped and resented the time spent washing up after a meal. She decided a “dish-washing machine” could solve all her problems and set about designing one. The daughter of an engineer and granddaughter of an inventor (a steamboat patent), Cochrane first measured all her dishes and then made wire compartments for her plates, cups and saucers. With local mechanic George Butters, they came up with a design that shot hot, soapy water through a copper boiler. She patented her invention on Dec. 28 of 1886 and the first dishwasher was installed in Cochrane’s kitchen. In 1893, she took her prototype to the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago and won the highest prize for “best mechanical construction, durability and adaptation to its line of work.” Word spread and soon restaurants and hotels were placing orders. Cochrane opened a factory in 1897, with Butters as foreman. Cochrane was posthumously inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2006. – Gayle MacDonald

