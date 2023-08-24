Good morning,

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private military company, was presumed dead yesterday after the plane he was travelling in crashed north of Moscow, killing all 10 people on board.

Prigozhin led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, which was denounced by Russian President Vladimir Putin as “treason” and a “stab in the back.” But the charges against Prigozhin were soon dropped and, along with his troops, he was allowed to retreat to Belarus, while reportedly popping up in Russia from time to time.

The crash immediately raised suspicions since Prigozhin’s fate has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny.

Open this photo in gallery: A wreckage of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen near the crash site in the Tver region, Russia, August 24, 2023.STRINGER/Reuters

Mounties reviewing potential ‘irregularities’ in Ontario Greenbelt development

The RCMP are examining details of the Ontario government’s development plan for the Greenbelt after the matter was referred to the national force by the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP, which had been looking at the matter since last fall, cited a possible conflict of interest in its own review, but did not explain the nature of the conflict of interest, or why it had waited to refer the case.

The RCMP made their announcement one day after the resignation of Ryan Amato, the chief of staff to Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark. Amato was thrust into the centre of the Greenbelt controversy two weeks ago when the province’s Auditor-General released a report that concluded Amato had led a selection process that was “biased” and “favoured certain developers.”

Northwest Territories mulls financial aid for evacuees who arranged own way out

The Northwest Territories is looking at providing financial assistance to residents who fled the wildfires on their own, a move that could help those who paid out of pocket for their costly escape.

Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek said Tuesday that without financial help, some evacuees may not be able to return home when the threat dies down. Territorial legislators still have to figure out how much money will be available and how it will be divvied up, she added.

Roughly 26,000 NWT residents, representing about two-thirds of the territory’s population, last week fled south, largely into Alberta, as wildfires ravaged multiple northern communities, including Yellowknife.

Also on our radar

Liberal retreat ends with no details on housing timeline: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognized that Canada is facing a housing crisis, but gave no timeline for a revamped federal plan that will address the issue. As he ended a three-day Liberal cabinet retreat, Trudeau promised to do more and said both the public and private sectors will have to play a part to resolve the crisis.

Republican candidates argue over Trump legacy: The most controversial issue discussed at the first Republican presidential debate involved the one contender who wasn’t there – Donald Trump. Even as he faces an arraignment in Atlanta today, Trump’s challengers grapple with the likelihood that a man who tried to overturn the results of the last election will lead their party into the next one.

COVID-19 hospitalizations jump: The number of people admitted to hospital across the country because of the COVID-19 virus has increased nearly 20 per cent, but emergency departments and intensive care units have seen a decline in patients with the virus, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

New generation of Loch Ness monster hunters look to solve mystery: The Loch Ness monster has captivated explorers, curiosity seekers and lovers of great legends for nearly a century. The quest to find the elusive creature is set to intensify this month when a group of Nessie enthusiasts launches the biggest search in 50 years using thermal drones, a hydrophone and more than 100 volunteers who will scan the surface for two days and report any inexplicable movements.

Morning markets

Stocks rally: European and Asian shares gained on Thursday after blockbuster results from tech darling Nvidia boosted Wall Street, while a retreat in government bond yields eased pressure on borrowing costs, further boosting sentiment. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.40 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.37 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.87 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.05 per cent. On Wall Street, S&P and Nasdaq futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was down slightly at 73.81 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Konrad Yakabuski: “The truth is that a big proportion of international student visa holders who arrive here to attend career colleges spend more time working than studying. Indeed, as immigration minister earlier this year, [Sean] Fraser lifted the 20-hour-per-week work limit for international students – providing proof if any were needed that the foreign student visa program is also a temporary foreign worker program aimed at helping desperate employers fill low-paying service-sector jobs. Capping visas for these students would leave hundreds of employers in the lurch.”

Lawrence Martin: “The Trudeau brand is hurting. It is looking – as it was in 1979 – worn out. But what of the other brand? ln the United States and Britain, retrograde populist conservatism has wreaked havoc. Mr. Poilievre is no Donald Trump, but his support base is of a backward populist colouration well to the right of mainstream Canada. The quality of the opposition helped keep Pierre Trudeau afloat. It could continue to do the same for his son.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Brian Gable

Living better

High interest rates can help save more for an RESP

High interest rates can be a burden on any household, but for parents looking to invest in their child’s RESP, they can be a gift. Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick explains how rising rates can help fund a postsecondary education.

Moment in time: Aug. 24, 1992

Open this photo in gallery: Medical staff and Montreal Police remove the victims of a hostage-shooting from the main doors of the Hall Building of Montreal's Concordia University, Aug. 24, 1992.Ian Barrett

Fatal shooting at Concordia University

On the afternoon of Aug. 24, 1992, Valery Fabrikant, a 52-year-old associate professor of mechanical engineering at Concordia University in Montreal, calmly walked the halls of the ninth floor of the Hall Building, shooting colleagues. Four died: Matthew Douglass, 65, Michael Hogben, 52, Aaron (Jaan) Saaber, 46 and Phoivos Ziogas, 48. Elizabeth Horwood, 66, survived. Fabrikant was later convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. The shooting, which occurred less than three years after the horrific Polytechnique massacre, sparked a renewed debate on gun control. (The three handguns used were purchased legally.) It also drew attention to an issue many universities struggled with – how to deal with problem employees. Fabrikant was engaged in an endless series of disputes with colleagues and administrators about everything from authorship of papers to tenure. A report was highly critical of Concordia’s failure to deal with Fabrikant more forcefully. Even after being imprisoned, the former professor continued to bully and belittle others with lawsuits, to the point where the court deemed him a vexatious litigant and barred him from filing further motions. Fabrikant, who has twice been denied parole, will likely live out his days in Archambault Institution in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que. André Picard

