Morning Update: Washington urges Ottawa to defy China, deepen ties to Taiwan

The United States' top policy adviser on China is calling on Canada and other Western countries to strengthen its ties to Taiwan as fears grow that the democratic island could be Beijing’s next target after Hong Kong.

In an exclusive interview with The Globe and Mail, Miles Yu said the West should be willing to go against Beijing’s authoritarian rule and promote Taiwan because it is “a force for good in world politics” and “a very stark contrast to what is going on in mainland China.”

China has stepped up its threats to bring Taiwan, which it claims as part of its territory, under military control with aggressive rhetoric and large-scale war games near the island nation.

Open this photo in gallery Soldiers wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an event to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Second Taiwan Strait crisis in Kinmen, Taiwan, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang ANN WANG/Reuters

Ottawa failed to recognize value of pandemic surveillance, former intelligence adviser says

A top intelligence expert is criticizing the federal government’s decision last year to shut down much of its pandemic surveillance capacity and instead focus on information provided by foreign governments.

“I think the wrong tap was turned off,” said Greg Fyffe, a former director of the government’s Intelligence Assessment Secretariat from 2000 to 2008. “It’s almost incomprehensible.”

Fyffe’s comments indicate a growing frustration inside Canada’s intelligence community that senior Public Health officials did not appreciate the value of advance-warning and surveillance before cutting back operations of the the Global Public Health Intelligence Network.

Ottawa won’t say whether gear for drones slipping through ban on military exports to Turkey

The federal government is refusing to say whether it is allowing exports of target-acquisition systems to bypass a ban on military exports to Turkey.

Canada’s defence equipment sales to Turkey are being scrutinized now because of allegations that Turkish-made drones equipped with imaging and targeting systems designed by a company in Burlington, Ont., are being used by Azerbaijan in its growing conflict with Armenia.

Last October, the federal government stopped new export permits to ship military goods to Turkey, highlighting its “military incursion into Syria.” But then in April, it said exceptions would be made for “NATO co-operation programs.” Turkey and Canada are both members of NATO.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

School boards in many parts of the country face teacher shortages: School boards across the country are reaching out to retired teachers and non-certified instructors asking for help to fill teacher shortages brought on by the pandemic. School administrators face the possibility of temporarily closing schools or classrooms not only because of COVID-19 outbreaks, but also when staff are away and no replacements are available to supervise students.

Guelph University developing COVID-19 early warning system through wastewater tests: Scientists at the University of Guelph are building an early warning system for COVID-19 by testing wastewater from student residences. The virus can be detected in human waste up to a week before symptoms begin to appear, giving the university the ability to identify virus hot spots and take action to mitigate spread.

Toronto is the only North American real estate market considered in bubble territory: Toronto home prices are overvalued, making it the only North American city at high risk of being in a bubble, according to a new report on global real estate. The city could experience price stagnation or price decline, a real estate analyst says. “Does that mean it will happen? No. But the risk is certainly greater.”

Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs: The Toronto Blue Jays' first postseason appearance since 2016 was short-lived as they were eliminated last night in Game 2 by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays scored seven runs on Blue Jays ace Hyun-Jin Ryu, chasing him in the second inning of an 8-2 rout.

Cathal Kelly: “The only way this Jays season can be considered a success is if it’s the beginning of actual success in the seasons to come. Not theoretical seasons years from now. Next season.”

Stepping up: A Vancouver fire department officer decided simply reversing overdoses was insufficient: In the early years of British Columbia’s fentanyl crisis, Vancouver’s fire department saw the problem up close, having to reverse overdoses up to five times a day. But soon Jonathan Gormick, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services public information officer and special projects lead, realized that it wasn’t enough. That’s when he helped set up the Combined Overdose Response Team, which helps patients connect with supports such as addiction treatment, counselling or housing.

This is part of Stepping Up, a series introducing Canadians to their country’s new sources of inspiration and leadership.

MORNING MARKETS

Stimulus hopes ease global markets into fourth quarter: Renewed U.S. stimulus hopes lifted global markets heading into the fourth quarter on Thursday. Around 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.98 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.21 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively. In Asia, a hardware failure shut down trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It was the first full-day suspension since it began all-electronic trading in 1999. Trading is expected to resume on Friday. Markets in Hong Kong and China were closed for a public holiday. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.24 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Campbell Clark: “At one time, Mr. O’Toole feared he might be heading into his first Question Period as Leader of the Opposition with a potential snap election on the horizon. Mr. Blanchet was threatening to try to bring the government down with a non-confidence motion. But that pressure is off. Mr. Trudeau didn’t take on any damage, but Mr. O’Toole can chalk it up as a warmup.”

Konrad Yakabuski: “This may explain why, outside Quebec, there does not appear to be much sympathy for recent calls for Justin Trudeau to offer an official apology, on behalf of the government of Canada, for the suppression of civil rights of hundreds of Quebeckers in 1970. But nor is there much of a groundswell among Quebeckers themselves for the younger Mr. Trudeau to apologize.”

Jillian Horton: “But this is the incredible thing about COVID-19. In the past few months, it has become increasingly clear that there is one thing we can do that has no side effects for the vast majority of humankind. It won’t cause liver failure, it won’t cause hearing loss and it won’t give you anything other than protection. The universe has thrown us a featherweight bone in all of this, and you can hold it in the palm of your hand: a mask.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery By Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Mummies return to ROM offering a fascinating glimpse into luxuries of Egyptian lives

Mummies – mysterious, spooky visitors from the tomb, but not real people. It’s hard to banish that popular image. But a new exhibition at the Royal Ontario Museum aims to do just that. Egyptian Mummies: Ancient Lives, New Discoveries, takes a look at six different mummies from the British Museum collection, all of them newly exposed to CT scans, to examine life in ancient Egypt.

MOMENT IN TIME: OCTOBER 1, 1972

Open this photo in gallery CBC's Beachcombers series with Bruno Gerussi playing scurrilous scoutmaster to a bunch of kids made its debut last night, October 1, 1972. Gerussi, right, with Pat John in a scene from the series. CBC

The Beachcombers debuts

It was a simple show. There were no meth labs. No martini-fuelled lunches with clients. No one-way trips to abandoned gravel pits. Instead, it was just Nick (Bruno Gerussi) and Jesse (Pat John) cruising British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast in search of logs that had escaped the booms of forestry companies – a hard but freewheeling way to make a buck. Their rival Relic (Robert Clothier) provided the drama, always scheming to beat Nick and Jesse to their next payday, but for the most part the half-hour CBC family show focused on the exquisite natural setting and its depiction of an admittedly quirky way of life. Critics hated it. Over 19 seasons and 387 episodes, it won exactly one Gemini Award, for best supporting role (Clothier). But audiences loved it – at its peak, it was drawing a million viewers per episode – and it has often been voted one of the greatest Canadian TV series. It’s often credited with laying the foundation of the B.C. film and TV industry, and Jesse become somewhat of an icon for audiences who were thrilled to see an Indigenous man play an Indigenous character on a network show – achievements that were maybe not so simple. Massimo Commanducci

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.