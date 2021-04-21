Morning Update: ‘We are able to breathe again’: Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder in death of George Floyd

Good morning,

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder yesterday in the arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement’s treatment of Black Americans.

The 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty of all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts. Deliberations began on Monday and lasted just over 10 hours.

Open this photo in gallery People march through the streets after the verdict was announced for Derek Chauvin on April 20, 2021 in Atlanta, United States. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Ontario urged to hold lottery for key drug used on COVID-19 patients

Ontario should set up a lottery to allocate one of the few medications known to reduce mortality in critically ill COVID-19 patients in case supplies are exhausted during the punishing third wave, according to a new paper from the province’s scientific advisers.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is asking the provincial government to prepare for the day hospitals run out of tocilizumab, an anti-inflammatory drug that physicians are already administering in smaller doses to make limited amounts go further.

Campbell Clark: A conservative alternative budget: spending big on health care to spare the taxpayer

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

B.C. projects record deficit as budget builds on pandemic recovery plan: British Columbia’s latest budget pledges to accelerate construction and repairs of schools, roads and hospitals, part of a job-creation and capital spending plan aimed at spurring a swift economic recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

Also: B.C. budget steers clear of trying to cool hot housing market in short-term

Ottawa will tailor child care funding to each province, Freeland says: The federal government plans to strike individual deals with each province and territory as part of a national child care program and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said provincial contributions will vary based on the level of service they are already providing.

Elizabeth Renzetti: National child care: How can we afford not to?

Canadian climate goals under pressure ahead of Biden summit: While Ottawa remains tight-lipped on its emissions reduction target ahead of a two-day climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden, other countries have already set their own lofty goals, leaving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau under pressure to aim much higher.

Major banks, insurers team up with Carney, vowing to mobilize trillions of dollars toward net-zero goals

Rogers outage thrusts network reliability into spotlight amid 5G rollout: A nationwide outage that left Rogers customers unable to text, make calls or access data on their wireless devices for over 12 hours on Monday has thrust network reliability into the spotlight.

European Super League collapses as top English soccer clubs pull out amid backlash from fans: A plan by some of the biggest clubs in soccer to form a European Super League has collapsed after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened a “legislative bomb” to stop English teams from joining the venture.

Cathal Kelly: This isn’t a Disney sports documentary. The European Super League doesn’t end here

MORNING MARKETS

European markets rebound: Global stocks gained on Wednesday as early indications of a rebound in European corporate earnings offset concerns over rising COVID-19 infections in Asia that have dampened oil prices. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.33 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.22 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 2.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.76 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.37 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

John Ibbitson: “The Ford government’s problems are not unique: Outside Atlantic Canada, infection rates have been rising across the country. Vaccination levels are rising too, and may eventually beat back this third wave. The next election is more than a year away. The Premier and his government may get through this. Or Doug Ford may meet the same fate as Mike Harris. If so, the third wave will be his Walkerton.”

Andrew Coyne: “The Conservatives don’t want a [carbon pricing] plan that works, still less one they might actually have to implement. They just want a plan they can wave around for a while, then discard.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 21, 1989

Open this photo in gallery A Tokyo toy store salesperson shows how to play Nintendo's latest computer game, "Game Boy", July 1989. Tsugufumi Matsumoto/The Associated Press

First Nintendo Game Boy is released

In the late 1970s, Gunpei Yokoi noticed a man playing with his calculator as he rode the train. The moment inspired Yokoi to invent the Nintendo Game Boy – the first hand-held gaming console to sell in big numbers. Seeing someone resort to fiddling with a calculator to pass the time, Yokoi decided that there should be a portable game you could play discretely while you were supposed to be, say, working. It wasn’t until about 10 years after his light-bulb moment that Yokoi finally accomplished his goal. The first Nintendo Game Boy was released in Japan on this day in 1989, and three months later in North America. Nintendo has since sold close to 119 million Game Boys worldwide, revolutionizing how people spend their free time. Its appeal is broad – the small console has even been seen in the hands of U.S. president George H.W. Bush while resting up after a 1991 surgery, and Hillary Clinton was spotted playing one while flying on Air Force One. Close to 80 million units of the most recent version, Nintendo Switch, have been sold. Pandemic lockdown boredom has helped: The March, 2020, release of its Animal Crossing: New Horizons game quickly became a go-to cure for the quarantine blues. Anna Stafford

