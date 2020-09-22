Morning Update: ‘We need to do more in China’: Canada’s ambassador to China promotes opportunity despite turmoil

Good morning,

Canada’s top diplomat in China is calling for greater ties between the two countries even as the relationship between Ottawa and Beijing is experiencing “its lowest point” in its 50-year history.

“The weight of the world is shifting and has shifted toward Asia, so we need to do more in China,” Dominic Barton said to a Canada-China economic policy forum organized by the University of Alberta’s China Institute. Barton emphasized the economic opportunities for Canada in China’s expanding economy, saying “Canada’s strength in natural resources, financial regulation and artificial intelligence complements China’s own needs.”

Story continues below advertisement

The two countries have spent almost two years in a dispute after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver’s airport on a U.S. extradition warrant and subsequent actions from China. These include the arrest of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the sentencing to death of four other Canadian citizens and the blocking of some agricultural imports.

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Ambassador to China Dominic Barton waits to appear before the House of Commons committee on Canada-China relations in Ottawa, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Ontario, New Brunswick strike industrial carbon-tax deals with Ottawa

The federal government has approved industrial carbon-tax programs in Ontario and New Brunswick even though it says the proposed programs are “clearly weaker” than the federal system.

A senior federal government source said Ottawa accepted the deals to boost its argument in court that it has co-operated with provincial leaders over contentious carbon-pricing programs.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear the case against Ottawa’s consumer carbon tax and industrial carbon tax on heavy emitters. Those taxes are applied as a backstop in provinces that don’t have their own equivalent programs.

Also: Why a new deal on carbon pricing is actually a setback

Story continues below advertisement

In rare case, police officer is sentenced to jail for failing to provide medical help to person in custody

A London, Ont., police officer has been convicted and sentenced to jail time after neglecting to provide medical help to a person in his custody, the first such conviction in Canada.

Constable Nicholas Doering was sentenced to 12 months in jail when Debralee Chrisjohn died in police custody of a heart attack brought on by methamphetamine use. Doering dismissed Chrisjohn’s emergency as her just being “high."

In her decision Monday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance said the sentence “must reinforce the societal values that were breached: the sanctity of human life, the right of all persons to a minimum standard of care and the duty of police to treat all persons in their custody with respect and humanity.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ontario long-term care homes warn they are not equipped to handle second COVID-19 wave: Ontario’s long-term care sector is calling on the provincial government for help, saying it is not equipped to handle a second wave of COVID-19. A coalition of major stakeholders said that the province was asked back in June for help addressing staffing shortages and infection prevention and control deficiencies, but, so far, no help has come from the government.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa loaned nearly $18-million to Canadians stranded abroad by COVID-19: The federal government has loaned nearly $18-million to Canadians who were stranded outside the country by the pandemic to cover emergency expenses, such as a flight home, but only a handful of them have paid back the money. Global Affairs Canada said that, as of Friday, 4,810 Canadians had been approved for emergency loans, but only 175 loans had been repaid.

Internet everywhere, but at a cost: The race for the low-Earth satellite market: Ottawa-based company Telesat has secured millions of dollars from the federal government to take on giants Amazon and SpaceX in the race to provide faster, broader internet by using low-Earth-orbit satellites. But the costs to develop and launch these satellites are enormous and experts don’t know just how big the potential market for high-speed space internet will be, leaving analysts to wonder “Is it even worth it?”

B.C. planning to expand retail access for Indigenous cannabis growers, allow direct sales: British Columbia is removing two hurdles that are stopping the province’s illicit cannabis industry from becoming legitimate – allowing smaller and Indigenous growers to sell their products directly to stores and to set up small shops on their farms to sell to tourists. The new policies will come into effect by 2022 and were announced a day before the Premier called a snap election.

MORNING MARKETS

Europe recoups some losses: Europe’s stock markets clawed back some ground on Tuesday, a day after rising second waves of the coronavirus epidemic caused the region’s biggest drop since June and drove investors back to government bonds. Just after 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 1.03 per cent and 0.33 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 0.98 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.13 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Gary Mason: “On the same day it was revealed that B.C. now has the highest per capita number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Premier John Horgan called a snap election. That’s either chutzpah or stupidity. Maybe both.”

André Picard: “... how much should the federal government contribute to health care spending? What is a “fair share” in a confederation? After all, health is a provincial jurisdiction, something the premiers never tire of reminding us when they are not demanding more federal dollars.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Editorial Board: “It’s impossible to overstate the importance of public confidence in Canada’s police. For that confidence to exist, people have to know that complaints against police officers will be dealt with fairly, fully and impartially, with the results made public. For there to be trust, people must be able to see justice is served when the conduct of police is in question.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Nutrients vegan teens need to focus on

If your teenager has shown an interest in moving to a vegan diet or has already done so, there may be some questions about which foods to eat and some concerns about whether they’re getting all the nutrients they need. Here are dietary components to guarantee your child gets the right nutrients, in the right amounts, to support a growing body.

MOMENT IN TIME: SEPTEMBER 22, 1982

Open this photo in gallery Former 60s radicals Elyse and Steve Keaton (Meredith Baxter Birney and Michael Gross) have throughly modern children -- Mallory (Justine Bateman; Seated left), Alex (Michael J. Fox, seated, centre) and Jennifer (Tina Youthers), whose conservative viewpoints make for a new kind of generation gap in Family Ties, an NBC-TV comedy series premiering Wednesday, Sept. 22, 1982. Herb Ball/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Family Ties premieres on NBC, starring Michael J. Fox

Mere days before Michael J. Fox planned to give up on his Hollywood dream and return home to Vancouver, the actor landed the role that would make him one of the most iconic actors of the 1980s. He starred as Alex P. Keaton, the Republican son of hippie parents, in the sitcom Family Ties, which premiered 38 years ago.

The Edmonton-born actor got his start at 15 on the CBC’s Leo and Me. At 18, he dropped out of high school to pursue acting in Los Angeles. For his work on Family Ties, he won a Golden Globe and the first three of his five Emmy Awards. Fox went on to star in the Back to the Future film trilogy and Teen Wolf.

Story continues below advertisement

Fox was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease in 1991, but he kept his symptoms secret for seven years. He left Spin City in 2000 and launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research while continuing to appear on shows such as The Good Wife.

Fox returned to full-time acting in 2013 and most recently joined the cast of The Good Fight. An officer of the Order of Canada, he received the Governor-General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement in 2017. Stefanie Marotta

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.