Good morning,

Western governments unleashed an unprecedented barrage of sanctions yesterday against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. In an effort to punish the Russian economy, the United States, the European Union and allies such as Canada froze the Russian central bank’s foreign exchange assets and barred several Russian banks from the global financial system’s primary mode of communication.

The moves had an immediate effect as the value of the ruble collapsed to a record low, forcing the Russian central bank to double interest rates, and the value of Russian companies trading on foreign markets plunged.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have mounted a major new offensive, shelling Mariupol, surrounding Kherson, killing dozens of soldiers in Okhtyrka, striking a government building in central Kharkiv with a missile and advancing on Kyiv with a 65-kilometre long military convoy that has reached the outskirts of the capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an overnight video address, accused Russia of seeking “to break our national statehood.” He accused Russia of committing military crimes and a “conscious destruction of people.”

He called for an internationally enforced no-fly zone and an end to the purchase of Russian energy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced yesterday that Canada is sending anti-tank weapons to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight Russia’s invasion. Trudeau also said that Canada will be ready to take in refugees from Ukraine. According to the the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have now fled the country.

The Globe’s correspondent Mark MacKinnon, who has been covering Ukraine for nearly two decades, shares his experience of having to flee Kyiv as fighter jets screamed overhead and artillery erupted close by:

“Monday morning began with hope. For the first time in days it had been possible to have a near-decent night’s sleep at our safe house on the edge of Kyiv. There had been “only” four explosions during the night, my colleagues informed me, and I had slept through three of them. It’s amazing how fast the shocking becomes normal in a war zone.”

Read more from The Globe’s correspondents:

Analysis and opinion on the war in Ukraine:

Live updates: Catch up on the news and stay up-to-date on the latest events with our guide here.

A school is destroyed not far from the centre of Kharkiv, 50 km from the Ukrainian-Russian border, on February 28, 2022.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Rogers family members file suit against law firm Torys: Loretta Rogers and her daughters Martha and Melinda are accusing Torys LLP of taking sides in the high-stakes battle for control of the company last year. They are attempting to stop the law firm from representing some of the individuals who advise the family trust that controls Rogers Communications Inc.

Nova Scotia RCMP waited 12 hours before revealing key detail about gunman: Transcripts from a 911 call, released as part of the public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, confirm that the Nova Scotia RCMP knew at least 12 hours before the public was informed that a well-armed gunman named Gabriel Wortman was driving a lookalike RCMP vehicle.

Humanity unprepared for impacts of climate change, report says: The world is not prepared to confront the threats posed by climate change, a United Nations report says, and needs to speed up its efforts or face progressively deteriorating living conditions for millions of people.

MORNING MARKETS

European stock markets sagged and oil jumped back above $100 a barrel on Tuesday as markets struggled with massive uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the ruble recovered from a rout driven by Western sanctions. Russia’s stock markets remained suspended and some bond trading platforms were no longer showing prices, but dealing in the major financial centres both in Europe and in Asia overnight was orderly. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.86 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

André Picard: “Even in the most optimistic scenario, we’re looking at 150,000 to 400,000 more Canadians living with a chronic health condition as a result of the pandemic … We have to ask ourselves whether we’re any more prepared for this onslaught than we were for the virus in the first place. All indications are that we are not.”

John Ibbitson: “This is a problem for those Conservatives who stood with the horn-honking truckers and their supporters in opposing pandemic measures. Leadership contender Pierre Poilievre, in particular, championed their cause. Now the MAGA crowd has granted that cause the moral equivalency of Ukrainians resisting a Russian invasion. This is not a good look.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

RRSP deadline: Can’t decide if you should contribute? Try the ‘seesaw method’

Today is the deadline to contribute to your registered retirement savings plan for the 2021 tax year. If you’re still on the fence about whether you should put money into an RRSP, the “seesaw method” can help you decide.

MOMENT IN TIME: MARCH 1, 1994

Justin Bieber performs at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on November 23, 2010. Photo by JENNIFER ROBERTS / THE GLOBE AND MAILJENNIFER ROBERTS/The Globe and Mail

Justin Bieber is born

The boy who would grow up to sing Baby was born 28 years ago today in London, Ont. The son of Patricia Mallette and Jeremy Bieber, Justin Drew Bieber was raised by his mother and her family in Stratford, Ont. He was precocious musically, busking as a child during the theatre town’s tourism seasons and attracting attention through YouTube videos posted by his mother. Managed by Scooter Braun and mentored by pop star Usher, he released his debut EP My World in 2009. The 14-year-old phenom became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut album chart on the Billboard Hot 100. His fans worldwide, called Beliebers, were legion. His teen-heartthrob phase was marked by a string of hairstyles and hits; in his early 20s, he transitioned to troublemaker. Brushes with the law and bratty high jinks were highly publicized. He eventually matured. Today, he stands as one of the bestselling music artists of all time with more than 150 million records sold and a trophy case that groans under the weight of 21 Billboard Music Awards, eight Junos and two Grammys. Brad Wheeler

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.