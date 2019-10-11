Morning Update: What you missed at the last debate of the federal election campaign; Ukraine’s President says no blackmail in Trump call

Good morning,
These are the top stories:
Trudeau, Scheer call on Quebeckers to reject resurgent Bloc in French-language debate
The French-language debate was less chaotic than Monday’s English-language debate, with a single moderator directing exchanges throughout the evening. The decision to divide the candidates into groups during Thursday’s debate meant few opportunities for Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Scheer to challenge each other directly.
“They always say, ‘A vote for the Bloc is a vote for the Liberals’ or ‘A vote for the Bloc is a vote for the Conservatives,’” said Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet. “A vote for the Bloc is a vote for Quebec.”
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party is fighting to keep its presence in Quebec, said he was bothered by the Bloc’s argument. The event was also the first and only opportunity for Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to take part in a French-language debate.
- Opinion (Campbell Clark): Pipeline politics threaten to hinder Liberal pitch to progressive voters
Despite leadership questions, Scheer says Conservatives are united behind him
Andrew Scheer says the Conservative Party is united behind his leadership. On Thursday, The Globe reported that supporters of former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay are laying the groundwork for a possible leadership bid in the event Mr. Scheer is unable to defeat the Liberals.
After Thursday night’s debate, Mr. Scheer said his candidates across the country are “working hard to replace Justin Trudeau ... with a Conservative Party under my leadership.
“We’re going to win on Oct. 21,” he said.
Mr. MacKay left the door open to a return to politics when he announced his retirement in May, 2015, and in subsequent interviews he has left the option open.
Ottawa says it has contacted Syrian Kurdish officials for information on detained Canadians
More than 20 Canadian children have been trapped in camps in northeastern Syria for months after the crumbling of the so-called caliphate, according to Amarnath Amarasingam, an assistant professor at Queen’s University who researches extremism. Global Affairs Canada has maintained that it’s too dangerous for officials to offer consular assistance. Ottawa says it has contacted Syrian Kurdish officials requesting information about Canadians in their custody and has sought assurances from Turkey that detained Canadians would be dealt with according to international law.
The danger intensified this week as Turkey launched an expected attack on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, allies of the U.S. and Canada, and a group that’s been instrumental in the U.S-led battle against the Islamic State. It has been guarding the prisons housing Canadians and people of other nationalities who experts say travelled to the region to join the Islamic State.
Ukrainian President tries to quell furor around Trump call
Volodymyr Zelensky’s team dubbed it a “press marathon,” and for more than 14 hours on Thursday, the rookie Ukrainian leader sparred with a changing cast of journalists from Ukraine and around the world. Mr. Zelensky said he had felt no pressure and “no blackmail” during his conversation with Mr. Trump. But Mr. Zelensky also said that it would be up to the U.S. judicial and legislative systems to determine whether Mr. Trump had violated any U.S. laws during the call.
On green Welsh pastures, farmers fear lean years when Brexit comes
As Britain lurches toward a deadline of Oct. 31 to leave the European Union, barring a last-minute extension, anxiety is increasing all over Wales. The EU accounts for 61 per cent of all Welsh exports, compared with 46 per cent for Britain overall. But it’s not just farmers who are worried – this region is often overlooked as the Brexit drama plays out in Westminster and Brussels.
- Also read: Irish PM says Brexit deal could be reached by Oct. 31 after positive meeting with Johnson
Canadian embassy in China deletes ‘inappropriate’ #NoRoomService tweet: “Remember that you are subject to local laws when you travel. Nobody wants prison to factor into their vacation plans. #NoRoomService,” said the tweet, which angered Canadians who saw it as an irresponsible jab at two Canadians detained in China.
RCMP does not give lie-detector tests for top security clearances despite federal rules: The revelation comes as the national police force assesses the damage from allegations of leaks by one of its most senior intelligence officials, who faces charges of violating Canada’s official-secrets law.
U.S. imposes sanctions on South Africa’s Gupta brothers for ‘corruption’ and ‘ill-gotten gains’: The sanctions will intensify the pressure on South Africa to launch the long-delayed prosecution of key figures at the heart of the country’s biggest post-apartheid corruption scandal.
Implementing tribunal decision on First Nations child welfare could cost nearly $8-billion by 2025-26: An affidavit containing the estimate sheds additional light on Ottawa’s contentious decision to file an application for a judicial review of tribunal findings on Indigenous children removed from their families.
World shares today basked in optimism for a detente in the U.S.-China trade war and hopes that Britain was moving closer to a smooth exit from the European Union. MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, gained 0.4 per cent to head toward its first weekly gain in four weeks. Asian shares had rallied earlier, with Tokyo’s Nikkei gaining 1.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.3 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.9 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 all opened higher.
Trucking rules show we’ve learned nothing from Humboldt
Gary Mason: “Where is the scrutiny of this industry, which has included many who have operated in this shameless manner under the nose of governments for too long? What they are doing is unquestionably immoral, yet they seem to be able to go about their business with impunity.”
A Syrian restaurant’s struggles showcase Canada’s double standards
Aisha J. Silim: “So what was the Al-Soufis’ cardinal sin, in the eyes of a racist and anti-migrant movement? Straying away from an ideology that says migrants should be eternally thankful to their host country. The Al-Soufis dared to try to live the full range of the Canadian experience, including freedom of dissent; they weren’t afforded this privilege.” Silim is a founder of the Toronto-based network Foodies of Colour.
Why bar and restaurant rankings are useless: Written by bros, they honour bros
Jen Agg: “But from my view inside the restaurant and bar industry, change has either been far too slow or strictly outward-facing. Fear is a far greater motivator than benevolence will ever be.” Agg is a restaurateur and author
What a difference four years can make. In 2019, the Yeezy brand is valued at more than $1-billion and Virgil Abloh is artistic director of men’s wear at Louis Vuitton. The Mad Men suit, needless to say, has not fared as well. Now, in light of this changing attitude, designers and retailers who cashed in on the craze for three-piece-suits and calfskin brogues have had to retool their approach. Read more about how the suit may no longer be the de-facto uniform of the adult professional man, but it’s far from dead. Long live the men’s suit.
Oct. 11, 1987
After three days, the fleet of 24 boats equipped with the latest sonar and underwater cameras ended its search. The mythical Loch Ness Monster had eluded capture yet again. The searchers had planned to sweep the 37-kilometre length of the lake, but could only cover 60 per cent of its surface area, as getting accurate readings from areas closer to shore proved impossible. In addition to looking for the monster, they were carrying out a general study of the lake’s bottom. After the official search ended, five boats remained on the water to conduct their own, scaled-down effort to find Nessie with sonar. They said they received a signal indicating a large “fish-like” form at a depth of 137 metres on Oct. 12. When the boat doubled back to scan the area again, the object had disappeared. Scientists now believe Nessie to be a giant eel. Researchers extracted DNA samples this year from the Loch Ness and found that fish species to be the only plausible explanation for the monster. — Ben Cohen
