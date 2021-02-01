Morning Update: Who is the casino couple who tried to game the system?

Good morning,

The couple waiting in the community hall that was serving as Beaver Creek’s mobile vaccine clinic clearly weren’t locals from the Yukon.

Former CEO Rod Baker and his actress wife Ekaterina Baker and their ruse to jump the queue and get a vaccine has hit a raw nerve, inflaming concerns that those with means and gall can jump the long queue for a COVID-19 shot as many struggle during the pandemic and vaccine makers stumble with production issues.

Open this photo in gallery Ribbons adorn a tree symbolizing each person in Ottawa who has died from COVID-19, outside Glebe St. James Church in Ottawa, as Canada surpassed 20,000 deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Justin Tang/The Globe and Mail

World news today

Russia and Belarus: In Russia, it was the second weekend of protests following the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny. For Belarus, it was the 25th Sunday of regular protests since a presidential election that most believe was won by Alexander Lukashenko’s challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Unfortunately for the protesters, the regimes of Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko also answered in unison – with harsh crackdowns that included more than 5,000 arrests on Sunday across Russia and 167 in Belarus.

Myanmar: A military coup was taking place in Myanmar and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, as communications were cut to the capital. Lawmakers in the country were to gather Monday in the capital Naypyidaw for the first session of parliament since last year’s election. The military charged that there was voting fraud in the election, though it has failed to provide proof.

Open this photo in gallery Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2021. STRINGER/Reuters

Mining and resource news

A Vancouver-based gold mining company denies it used forced labour in its open-pit mine in China’s Xinjiang region and is accusing the Chinese government of attempting to confiscate the operation worth an estimated US$1-billion.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is currently locked in a legal battle over ownership of the project with its state-owned Chinese partners, in which its chief executive says they are trying to steal the company with help from Chinese courts. The mine has an estimated resource of 536,000 ounces of gold worth US$1-billion at current prices.

A proposed Arctic mine expansion by Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation is raising environmental red flags among Inuit groups, hamlets, and subsistence hunters and trappers, potentially putting the brakes on one of the biggest industrial developments ever envisaged in the Canadian Arctic.

Open this photo in gallery Mary River iron ore on Baffin Island, Nunavut.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

‘Anti-Alberta’ inquiry report may not be released until August: The latest delay has added to criticism of the inquiry into the funding of “anti-Alberta” environment groups, in a process that has missed two earlier deadlines and is $1-million over its initial budget.

Payette resignation shines light on generous pension, expense account for governors-general: She’s entitled to an annual pension of nearly $150,000 and can claim up to $206,000 a year (for life) to cover expenses incurred as a result of continuing responsibilities related to her former office.

Banks hang on to branches despite pandemic shift to online banking: Senior bankers are under acute pressure to rein in costs as low interest rates and a slumping economy have made it harder to increase revenues. But so far, the mass move to online banking hasn’t proved to be the tipping point for branch banking.

MORNING MARKETS

Global shares rally: Global shares bounced and silver markets surged on Monday as retail investors expanded their social-media fueled battle against Wall Street to drive the precious metal higher. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.77 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 1.22 per cent and 1.04 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.55 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 2.15 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.10 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

There is a fundamental chasm between India’s government and its protesting farmers

Gareth Price: “The core issue is that Indian agriculture is highly inefficient, resource-intensive and environmentally unsustainable, but also serves as the main source of livelihood for somewhere between 50 per cent and 70 per cent of the country’s population.”

How do we explain our sudden aural fixation?

John Colapinto: “I believe that the current flourishing of the oral tradition also has to do with the uniquely destabilizing and frightening times we have been living through; specifically, the rise of authoritarian populism that gave us, first, the Brexit vote in Britain, then the election of what I can finally refer to as ex-president Donald Trump.”

‘O Canada’ without the cross – why it’s time to revisit the lyrics of the national anthem

Sandford Borins: “If “la croix” were to be removed from the French version of O Canada, what would replace it? Here is a simple and inclusive replacement that contains two syllables and rhymes with “exploits.” It is “nos fois,” or “our faiths or beliefs.””

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery Christie Vuong/The Globe and Mail

Why alcohol is the new cigarette

Have you been drinking a “standard” drink? Or, is your cup overflowing too many times on too many days?

The answer may sober you up: According to a growing body of evidence, many Canadians are probably drinking more than they think, and more than is safe. Now, Ottawa and the provinces are expected to adopt the advice of an expert scientific panel, and urge Canadians to drink even less.

MOMENT IN TIME: News photo archive

Open this photo in gallery One of the first mechanized delivery trucks in Toronto is parked outside Gallagher & Co. Fruit, Fish & Game food store, c.1906. Alexander Galbraith/The Galbraith Collection / City of Toronto Archives

Food delivery trucks

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re exploring food security.

Grocery delivery trucks are a common sight on city streets during the pandemic, with more and more Canadians opting to restock their larders online – and have someone else drop the food off at their front door. In Toronto in 1906, however, motorized home delivery was the next big thing in grocery retail. Freelance photographer Alexander Galbraith captured one of Toronto’s first delivery trucks on King Street before it set out filling orders for Gallagher and Co. Fruit, Fish & Game. It was the fish that prompted the grocer to switch from horse-drawn carts to motorized trucks: Fresh fish reached customers faster and it could be sold year-round. The move proved profitable for Gallagher and Co. in the early 20th century, and grocers haven’t looked back since. Catherine Dawson March

