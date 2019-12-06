Morning Update: Why the rifle used in the Polytechnique shooting remains legal, 30 years later

Good morning,
These are the top stories:
Why the rifle used in the École Polytechnique shooting remains legal, 30 years later
On this day in 1989, a 25-year-old man stormed into Montreal’s École Polytechnique carrying a heavy black bag and a grudge. He targeted the women in a classroom of engineering students, killing 14. Another 10 were injured along with four men.
For those who survived, it can be galling to hear the Mini-14 used in the country’s deadliest mass shooting referred to as a small-game rifle. But despite tireless campaigning for a ban, the Mini-14 remains as legal as ever.
“A vermin gun? We were not vermin 30 years ago,” said Nathalie Provost, who was shot in the forehead, legs and foot after she tried to talk down the Montreal shooter.
Pelosi directs House to move forward with impeachment articles against Trump
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had ordered Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House judiciary committee, to draw up articles of impeachment.
Congressional Democrats are moving ahead with a bid to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for soliciting foreign interference in next year’s election, aiming for a swift vote in the House of Representatives before Christmas.
If impeached by the Democratic-controlled House, Mr. Trump would become the third president in U.S. history to face the sanction
- A guide to the story so far: What’s going on in the Trump impeachment process?
Nova Scotia becomes first province to adopt ban on flavoured vaping products
In trying to lower the number of young people who vape, flavoured e-cigarettes have become a prime target for health experts who say candy, dessert and fruit tastes are luring young people into a dangerous habit.
Nova Scotia is the first jurisdiction adopting a ban on flavoured vaping products, effective April 1. Only the sale of products that are either tobacco flavoured or without flavour will be permitted. The announcement is the latest in a string of moves by the provinces in recent weeks aimed at further restricting vaping sales to youth.
Justin Trudeau calls for unity in Parliament on climate change, Indigenous reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for unity in his government’s Speech from the Throne. The speech, which Governor-General Julie Payette delivered on Thursday afternoon in the Senate, marks the opening of a new Parliament.
The speech acknowledged that a minority mandate will require members of Parliament to work together to fight climate change, cut taxes for the middle class and continue reconciliation with Indigenous people.
- Opinion (Campbell Clark): Parliamentary survival forces Liberals to reach out to the left rather than to the Prairies
- Opinion (John Ibbitson): A Throne Speech that promises conflict and risk
Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability releases second annual report: Of the 118 murders of women and girls in 2019, perpetrators were identified in only 98 cases.
Statistics Canada gender-based violence survey first to include incidents that may not be criminal: Results show one in three women in Canada were subjected to unwanted sexual behaviour while in a public place in 2018, higher rates of online harassment and unwanted sexual behaviour in the workplace than men.
Former Chechen leader says rebel’s killing in Berlin the latest in a string of political assassinations: Akhmed Zakayev said the killing of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was just the latest in a long line of political assassinations targeting the opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Hong Kong authorities give protesters green light for big weekend march: During the past six months of increasingly violent anti-Beijing protests, authorities had denied requests from the Civil Human Rights Front to hold rallies.
World shares edge higher as Trump says trade talks ‘moving right along’: World shares ticked up on Friday, buoyed by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that talks aimed at dialling down the damaging trade war with China were “moving right along.” Just before 5 a.m., Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.77 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.26 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.50 per cent. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.07 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.23 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.90 US cents.
How Canada can reduce the potential threat posed by freed terrorists
Jessica Davis: “The best systems in the world cannot prevent every terrorist attack, and while our security services strive for a 100-per-cent success rate, expecting this is unrealistic.” Davis is a former CSIS intelligence analyst, author of Women in Modern Terrorism and president of Insight Threat Intelligence.
Why women over 65 prefer to go it alone
Susan Pinker: “While this live-alone ethic is the latest offshoot of the women’s movement, some of its drivers are as old as our species.” Pinker is a Canadian psychologist and the author of The Sexual Paradox and The Village Effect.
Where to go in 2020
Wondering which cities, countries and regions to explore over the next 12 months? From festive hot spots and beach-blessed islands to historic capitals and snow-clad kingdoms, these perennially alluring destinations will be especially buzzy. Here is a list of where to travel in the new year: A Globe traveller’s guide.
30th anniversary of the Montreal massacre
Dec. 6, 1989: It was the last day of classes before Christmas. It was bitterly cold, compounding the sorrow that would fall on Montreal. It was a time before mass shootings became common. But what happened that day had all the features of later tragedies – the angry loner steeped in his hatred, the rifle purchased at a sports store, the manifesto-like suicide note that blamed “feminists” for his own failures. Shortly after 5 p.m., the gunman entered classroom C-230.4, separated the men from the women and opened fire. He killed Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault and Annie Turcotte. Fourteen others were injured. Then he shot himself. There were collateral victims, too – at least one survivor, Sarto Blais, is known to have died by suicide, which led to the suicide of his parents. Three decades later, some of the survivors are still actively campaigning for gun control. And at Place du 6-Décembre-1989, the memorial site near the school, a new sign installed this fall now explicitly states that it is named “in memory of 14 women assassinated in an anti-feminist attack.” – Tu Thanh Ha
