Morning Update: With more than 1 million cases worldwide, Canada will soon release COVID-19 modelling

The world has now reached more than one million cases of coronavirus. In Canada, the government vows to soon release more information on the potential effect the virus will have on the country. Experts say releasing this modelling is critical to building trust with citizens. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would disclose its modelling, but has since played down the need and delayed its release.

There are currently 11,283 cases in Canada, 138 fatalities and 1,968 recoveries.

Open this photo in gallery Residents and staff wave to family and friends who came out to show support of those in the McKenzie Towne Long Term Care centre, where there are 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases, in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Supply shortages: Hospitals are facing personal protective equipment shortages across the country as provincial health ministries are trying to source unused ventilators. Meanwhile, in New York, the FBI is redirecting nearly 200,000 surgical masks from profiteers to doctors and nurses after a truckload of supplies was ordered from Canada.

Alberta and Ontario have reached agreements to allow some health-care workers to use N95 respirator masks if they feel it is necessary. Nova Scotia’s largest nursing union is now calling on provincial officials to do the same.

Health-care workers: Health-care workers may be the source of the coronavirus outbreak at four Ontario hospitals, but it doesn’t necessarily mean they all got it on the job. Yesterday, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Deena Hinshaw, announced stricter requirements for alerting public-health officials of coronavirus at congregate-care facilities, and set new rules for staff who work at more than one facility.

Retirement homes: Care homes across the country are desperate for more staff. Ontario’s Bruce County has offered laid-off library and museum workers to come work while they are off. We’ve learned that at least 600 nursing and retirement homes in Canada have coronavirus cases.

Other Canadian developments:

Open this photo in gallery People get exercise outside on the path alongside Lake Ontario in Toronto on Thursday, April 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

World news

Why is Sweden staying open amid the coronavirus pandemic?

While other European countries are under strict lockdowns, Swedes can still go to school, drink at pubs, and mingle in parks and streets. A growing number of doctors and medical experts worry that the government is taking a huge gamble, especially as the number of infections in Sweden surpass 5,000. But public-health officials insist their efforts are working and that doing anything more drastic would be unsustainable.

WHO ’s early coronavirus response raises awkward questions about Beijing relationship

’s early coronavirus response raises awkward questions about Beijing relationship India to end three-week coronavirus lockdown in phases, Modi says

to end three-week coronavirus lockdown in phases, Modi says Victory over Ebola could help Africa in the coronavirus fight

in the coronavirus fight Chinese wildlife ban freezes export of test monkeys amid worldwide push for COVID-19 vaccine

Open this photo in gallery People walk at Drottninggatan in Stockholm on April 1, 2020. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Business news

Why Canada’s banks have no plans to suspend dividends despite a global trend of cuts

Canadian banks made it through the last financial crisis with dividends intact. Steady dividends serve as signals of health in a banking system and stopping the payouts can erode confidence. Dividends also provide a flow of income to a wide array of investors, including retirees, at a time when low interest rates have sapped returns on bonds.

Home owners applying for mortgage deferrals are instead finding confusion and delays

As e-commerce demand surges, seniors and other vulnerable shoppers are in need of delivery services

On a lighter note

Inside the Canadian automotive industry’s mission to make more ventilators: Linamar Corp. is teaming up with other auto-parts makers to help a small Brampton, Ont.-based firm, O-Two Medical Technologies, produce 10,000 ventilators in a matter of months for the Ontario government.

Suddenly, homemade masks are a booming cottage industry: In response to a shortage of medical supplies, people have been trying to fill gaps with homemade gear by sewing and 3D-printing masks, shields and gowns.

Open this photo in gallery Marlena Kaepler stands in her doorway with a mask that she has made herself on March 29, 2020. Photo by Pete Thorne Photo Handout

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Man charged in killing of two Indigenous hunters: Anthony Bilodeau, 31, is charged in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal, who were killed last Friday near Glendon, a town of about 500 people located 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Honest Ed sign painter says artist ripped off his work for heartwarming signs: Wayne Reuben says the “We’re all in this together!” signs are made with his signature font. He wants an apology, at a minimum, and is considering his legal options.

Judge lets rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine go home, citing COVID-19: Last week, the judge said he would have sentenced the 23-year-old performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, to home confinement rather than prison when he announced the sentence in December had he known then of the coronavirus.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

If you can get your relatives out of seniors’ homes, try to do so as fast as you can

André Picard: “A disaster is not inevitable, but it is quite possible. The ghoulish math can be done easily enough.”

I have experienced China’s approach to coronavirus quarantine for travellers – and there are lessons within

Samuel Porteous: “I am not an epidemiologist. But what I do know is that, given the Chinese are about two months ahead of us on this disease cycle, Western countries need to objectively report on and analyze what they have done that works, recognize their failures, share strengths and work together to save lives and recapture the future.” Porteous is the artist-in-residence at Shanghai’s Tan Yuan Gardens.

The West can’t turn its back on the developing world now

Konrad Yakabuski: “Unlike the last recession, when cuts to corporate capital expenditures were far deeper in the developed world, poorer countries could be much harder hit this time.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Expert advice on how to deal with pain and injuries during self-isolation

Adjusting to this new work-from-home (or just plain stuck-at-home) life is taking a sneaky toll on our bodies. Cramped spaces, less movement and the temptation to stay horizontal while bingeing our favourite shows – it’s all catching up to us. Since a quick appointment to have the knots worked out isn’t an option, five health professionals offer advice on how to fix a few common quarantine injuries.

MOMENT IN TIME

Open this photo in gallery A customer uses an Apple iPad on the first day of Apple iPad sales at an Apple store in San Francisco, April 3, 2010. AP / THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Paul Sakuma Paul Sakuma/The Associated Press

The iPad is launched

April 3, 2010: “Way better than a laptop, way better than a phone,” was how Apple Inc. chief executive officer Steve Jobs described the company’s newest product, the iPad, at its launch event in January, 2010. Long rumoured and actually in the works before Apple introduced its signature iPhone in 2007, the multitouch tablet was met with both anticipation and skepticism. Clocking in at 1.5 pounds with a 9.7-inch display, the aluminium build with square edges was the device for those looking for something between the handheld iPhone and a bulkier laptop. Priced at US$499, it was released for sale in the United States on this day in 2010 and within 80 days, three million of the devices were sold worldwide. The original iPad has spawned several generations and different sized models, including the iPad Air, Mini and Pro. It remains one of the top-selling tablet devices on the market, having sold more than 400 million units since first launching. The tablets continue to get lighter, sleeker and more advanced, and some models now even include one thing Jobs famously derided was needed to manipulate a touch screen: a stylus. -Iain Boekhoff

