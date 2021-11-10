Good morning,

Canada is among the countries that are far off track from delivering on their emissions-reduction pledges, as global temperatures are set to rise alarmingly by at least 2.4 C above preindustrial levels by the end of the century, according to an international analysis.

Despite new national commitments announced during the first week of the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, the world is slated to blow past the Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees – the threshold many scientists say would avert the most devastating effects of climate change.

What lies beneath: Exploring Canada’s invisible carbon storehouse

Canada’s peatlands are storing on the order of 10 times more carbon than all of the country’s forests combined, a new McMaster-WWF led analysis has found. The results, depicted graphically in a new national carbon map, illustrates a major and overlooked asset in Canada’s carbon accounting – but one that is also at risk from future development.

Climate change activists dressed as world leaders, including from left, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, and U.S .President Joe Biden, pose for a photograph during a demonstration in the Forth and Clyde Canal in Glasgow on November 9, 2021, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian companies are now self-reporting allegations of bribery, RCMP says

More Canadian companies are self-reporting allegations of bribery and corruption to the RCMP to avoid criminal prosecutions that could land executives in jail and damage their businesses.

RCMP Inspector Denis Beaudoin of the National Division Sensitive and International Investigations unit said Canadian companies are taking advantage of a 2018 Criminal Code amendment that could allow them to pay financial penalties rather than face trial and potential conviction under the federal Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act.

“What we are seeing is definitely an increase in self-reporting,” Insp. Beaudoin said in an interview. “Companies going from pretty much none before September, 2018, [when the law came into effect] to where we have them every year now.”

Enbridge argues Line 5 workaround fits U.S. ‘Build Back Better’ agenda

Calgary-based Enbridge, operator of the Line 5 pipeline, is urging Joe Biden’s administration to embrace its proposal to reroute a controversial Great Lakes crossing deep underground as an example of U.S. “Build Back Better” infrastructure projects.

Enbridge’s 1,038-kilometre pipeline is a crucial petroleum conduit for Ontario and Quebec that carries Alberta and Saskatchewan petroleum through Great Lakes states before re-entering Canada at Sarnia, Ont.

Its future is unclear after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered the pipeline shut down over fears of an oil spill where it crosses the Straits of Mackinac waterway in northern Michigan.

Asylum-seekers trapped in Eastern Europe by political chess game: Several thousand asylum-seekers from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan were camped along the border between Poland and Belarus for a second night yesterday, their desperation being used as leverage in an increasingly dangerous geopolitical struggle.

Biden to welcome Trudeau and Mexican President: U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a summit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Nov. 18 in Washington amid growing concerns about U.S. protectionism, according to two sources.

NDP will take vote-by-vote approach in minority Parliament, Singh says: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said yesterday that for now his party plans to approach legislation in the House of Commons on a vote-by-vote basis, but he did leave the door open to a more substantive working arrangement with the Liberal government.

Most parent-teacher interviews remain virtual: For the second year in a row, many school boards require parent-teacher conferences to take place virtually – a safety measure, according to administrators, but also a source of confusion for some parents, who wonder why the choice between in-person or online is not available if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ethiopia detains 16 UN staff: Ethiopian authorities have detained at least 16 United Nations staff members in Addis Ababa, sparking new concerns that the government is rounding up thousands of ethnic Tigrayans in its latest crackdown on perceived rebel sympathizers in Ethiopia’s capital city.

Retailers pull back on sales amid clogged supply chains: Shoppers can still expect to see the usual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but some retailers have been signalling the sales will not be the same this year as supply chain issues lead to concerns about product availability heading into the holiday season.

‘Substance abuse’ led Carey Price to NHL’s assistance program: Carey Price has broken his silence after voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program more than a month ago. In a statement, the Montreal Canadiens goaltender said that he entered a residential treatment facility for his substance use. “Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle,” he said.

Investors await key U.S. inflation report: Global stocks steadied below this week’s record highs in jittery markets on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.53 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.05 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was off 0.31 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.61 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.74 per cent. New York futures were down slightly. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.53 US cents.

Editorial: “If Canadians have learned one thing about COVID-19, it’s that you can’t wish it away. So as much as we’d all like to believe otherwise, there are signs that another wave of the virus is building, at least in some parts of the country, and that not all of the restrictions of the past 20 months can be entirely abandoned. In some provinces, they may have to be toughened again.”

Gary Mason: “New Zealand is another country where the cost of housing has, in recent years, become detached from reality. The culprit? Supply, of course. Like it is in this country, housing is often difficult to get built … There is no such thing as a panacea to our housing woes. But New Zealand has at least put forward an idea whose time may have come in this country as well.”

Three spots to visit in the Canadian Rockies this fall

After a summer of limited travel, we all seem to be jonesing for a getaway. Even a short weekend out of town can satiate that need to escape, and the Canadian Rockies are stunning in the fall. Here are a few spots you may not have considered, places off the beaten path.

MOMENT IN TIME: NOVEMBER 10, 1871

'Stanley meets Livingstone' (engraving). Sir Henry Morton Stanley, Welsh journalist and explorer, meeting the Scottish missionary and explorer David Livingstone on 10 November 1871, in Ujiji, near Lake Tanganyika.Look and Learn / Valerie Jackson Harris Collection / Bridgeman Images

Henry Morton Stanley meets British explorer Dr. David Livingstone

Henry Morton Stanley, a 30-year-old journalist with the New York Herald newspaper, set out from Zanzibar in March, 1871, with nothing more than a large expense account, 100 porters, mules, horses, ample gear and a simple mission: find the missing missionary and explorer, David Livingstone. Eight months and 1,100 kilometres later, after Stanley’s caravan had hacked its way through the heart of the African continent, escaped tribal-colonial skirmishes and crocodiles – and Stanley himself lost 40 pounds, survived smallpox, dysentery and malaria – the moment came. It was on this day in 1871 in Ujiji, a small village near Lake Tanganyika in present-day Tanzania, when Stanley saw a sickly European man with white hair and a bushy beard. He was sitting on a straw mat. Stanley approached him, doffed his helmet and extended his hand. “Dr. Livingstone, I presume.” To which Livingstone, of whom nothing had been heard for several years after his failed mission to find the source of the Nile, replied, “Yes.” However, it is possible the braggadocious reporter fabricated his now-famous four-word greeting. Stanley said he recounted the conversation verbatim in his journal, except those pages had mysteriously been torn out and never found. Philip King

