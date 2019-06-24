Morning Update: Yukon First Nation’s new model for community safety; the Stronach Group’s 30th horse death this season; Toronto’s Pride parade hits the streets

Good morning,

Stronach Group bans Hall of Fame trainer after 30th horse death this season

Jerry Hollendorfer, whose horses have won more than 7,600 races during a five-decade career, is no longer welcome at the track in Southern California owned by Toronto’s Stronach family. He was banned after American Currency, a four-year-old thoroughbred, was euthanized after being injured during a training run. It was the fourth horse trained by Mr. Hollendorfer to die at the Santa Anita track this season.

This season’s fatalities have prompted animal-welfare groups, California’s horse racing regulator and Governor Gavin Newsom to call for a halt to racing at the track. The Stronach Group, with support from horse owners and trainers, has refused to shut down the storied site.

There is a lot at stake – thousands of local jobs, the future of the sport at one of America’s most storied tracks, and perhaps more than that. The racing industry has been struggling from declining attendance, attacks by animal rights activists and an increase in scrutiny of the toll it takes on the horses. Last year, 493 horses died while racing at North American racetracks, according to data from the Jockey Club – an average of about 10 fatalities per week.

Four officers, no weapons, no charges: A Yukon First Nation’s solution for keeping the peace

Sometimes, community safety officers are breaking up fistfights, and other times they’re stoking elders’ wood stoves. This work is part of a one-of-a-kind program that could become a model for other First Nations across the country because of how it’s transforming policing in Indigenous communities.

Many of Kwanlin Dun’s 1,000-plus citizens live in McIntyre, a small subdivision that is just five minutes from downtown Whitehorse, yet it feels like another world. It would sometimes take the RCMP up to two hours to respond to calls. Two officers are stationed in the community, they’re often called to other parts of Whitehorse.

The model is being studied at a time when, despite efforts to improve, police services across the country are still failing Indigenous communities. Kwanlin Dun’s officers are community advocates first, a distinction not lost on other partners in the program. The First Nation’s justice director, Gary Rusnak, noticed a dramatic change in RCMP response times, because when they are called they know they are needed.

Crowds line Toronto’s streets for Pride parade

More than 200 groups marched and crowds were lined four and five deep to greet the parade with singing, dancing and flag waving. Among the high-profile politicians taking part were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, as well as Toronto Mayor John Tory. Toronto’s Pride is the largest of the hundreds of pride celebrations across the country.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not take part in the Toronto celebration this year, having said earlier that he would not march if Toronto police officers were not invited. This is the third year in which the police have not marched after a protest by the Black Lives Matter group in 2016 and later as a result of concerns about the police response to a serial killer operating in the city’s gay village.

Police provided security on the edges of the parade route down Yonge Street, which was packed with dancing, flag-waving and bead-throwing celebrants.

Analysis: U.S. and Israel look to turn Russia against its Iranian ally: Mark MacKinnon writes about what will be the topic of a gathering that begins Monday under heavy security in Jerusalem and whether Moscow can now be persuaded to turn against its ally – and at what price.

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on cold, dark parked plane in Toronto: Tiffani Adams was left in a panic when no one noticed her flashlight SOS signals, she then leaned out the aircraft to get a ground crew’s attention. They let her out, however Air Canada has not commented on how she might have been overlooked.

Trump picks former Bush envoy Aldona Wos as next ambassador to Canada: The wealthy doctor and philanthropist would replace Kelly Knight Craft, a wealthy Kentucky Republican businesswoman and spouse of coal magnate Joe Craft, who was recently nominated by the Trump administration to become the UN ambassador.

Visa applications from Chinese tourists down since Meng arrest: The number of applications for Chinese visitor visas in January and February of this year were 19,668 and 16,721, respectively, well below the numbers from one year earlier, when 36,406 and 23,108 applications were recorded, according to statistics collected by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford greeted with cheers at Ford Fest rally after a week of political woes: Ford’s annual Ford Fest barbecue, an event organized by his Progressive Conservative Party was held this year at the Markham Fairgrounds north of Toronto. It came just 24 hours after the abrupt resignation of his chief of staff, Dean French, which was not mentioned.

Stocks mixed

European stocks stumbled and the dollar dropped to three-month lows on Monday as hopes waned for progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks at this week’s G20 meeting and fears grew of a confrontation with Iran. Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each gained 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up by about 6:45 a.m. ET, though by less than 0.1 per cent, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was at 75.85 US cents.

Canadians of Italian descent don’t need Trudeau’s apology

Patrick Luciani: His Liberal Party of Canada has always counted on the loyalty of Italian Canadians; now the Prime Minister needs to lock down their support in October’s coming election." Luciani is a writer in Toronto.

Bucking the norms and being as gay as can be: How I learned to love Pride

Brandon Ambrosino: “Yes, all of this stuff might seem obnoxious to onlookers, but for gay people who had to grow up hiding their effeminate mannerisms and trying desperately to make their voice sound less gay, it is freeing to be able to buck norms and be as gay as you want as the whole city watches.” Ambrosino is a freelance writer based in Delaware.

In the conversation around Sidewalk Labs, Toronto can – and will – stand its ground

Anne Golden and Alan Broadbent: “The Quayside project should not threaten us. Indeed, it provides the opportunity for us to grapple with the legitimate issues it raises, work them out and emerge with something that will make our city better." Golden is the chair of the Ryerson City Building Institute. Broadbent is the chief executive officer of Avana Capital. Both are unpaid members of the Sidewalk Labs Advisory Council.

Open this photo in gallery By David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

The millennial feelings of helplessness and hopelessness aren’t always well understood. Here are four books that capture millennial angst:

In My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh, an unnamed narrator quits her job at a New York art gallery in an attempt to numb the grief of losing her parents. Free from the shackles of a capitalist routine (with an inheritance to pay her bills), the narrator might think she is free to life’s existential questions. She soon finds it’s not that easy. (Penguin Random House Canada)

The New Me by Halle Butler starts as a classic millennial fairy tale. Our main character, Millie, feels both relieved to accept a job offer and spiritually empty when faced with unsatisfying menial tasks. The book questions whether a spiritually empty system is in fact to blame for what’s been dubbed “millennial apathy.” (Penguin Random House Canada)

Seasonal Associate is real-life experience as a temporary warehouse employee for Amazon by Heike Geissler. However, she and the reader quickly learn of the kinds of psycho-spiritual sacrifices corporate companies demand in exchange for consistent yet underwhelming paycheques. The book begins to ask: Does the exchange of labour merit the exchange of soul? (Semiotext(e))

If you are looking for a dystopian tale exploring the crossover effects of globalization and capitalism, Severance by Ling Ma is for you. Candace Chen is settled in her New York nine-to-five life until the city is hit by an outbreak of Shen Fever – a fatal disease whose side effects include a zombie-like repetition of tasks. She is forced to consider the intimate complexities of other human beings. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Open this photo in gallery Highlanders of Canada, is forced to follow a narrow footpath for two miles along the hilly Adriatric coast during the Allied advance through Italy in the Second World War. The path leading into Ortona had to be cleared of mines before the Canadians could proceed on Dec. 21, 1943. Credit: F.G. Whitcombe/Canada. Dept. of National Defence/Library and Archives Canada/PA-152749

June 24, 1943

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. In June, we’re looking back at D-Day.

The soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day are routinely honoured. But often overlooked are those troops who were deeply entrenched in the years-long Italian campaign. This photo shows members of B Company, Seaforth Highlanders of Canada, as they advance along a narrow footpath toward the town of Ortona (seen in the distance) on Dec. 21, 1943. The soldiers, veterans of their own amphibious assault months earlier, would endure a week-long, bloody fight before at last capturing the town on Dec. 28. The fighting in Italy would rage on as the Allies pushed ever northward in battle after battle until 1945. Even at the time, however, the efforts of D-Day on the Normandy beaches threatened to overshadow their service – leading soldiers in the Italian campaign to poke fun at themselves with a tongue-in-cheek ditty titled We are the D-Day Dodgers. Ken Carriere

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.