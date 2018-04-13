Final straw for Quebec Mosque shooter was Canada’s welcoming immigration policies after Trump travel ban

Open this photo in gallery Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, is seen in a Facebook posting. HANDOUT/Reuters

The Quebec City mosque attacker told police he was triggered by news the Canadian government was going to welcome more refugees after the United States imposed limits on travel from some Muslim-majority countries – news reports that were based on a welcoming tweet by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Alexandre Bissonnette, the man who attacked a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, 2017, killing six and seriously wounding many more, said he started mulling an attack after the 2014 attack on Parliament Hill that killed one soldier. It became an obsession after the 2016 vehicle attack in Nice, France, that killed 86.

He told police during his interrogation that the final straw came Jan. 29, 2017, when he watched news coverage of U.S. President Donald Trump’s ban and Mr. Trudeau’s tweet. The Prime Minister wrote: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

“I was watching TV and I learned that the Canadian government was going to take more refugees, you know, who couldn’t go to the United States, and they were coming here,” Mr. Bissonnette said. “I saw that and I like lost my mind. I don’t want us to become like Europe. I don’t want them to kill my parents, my family.

“I had to I had to do something, I couldn’t do nothing. It was something that tortured me.”

Later that day, Mr. Bissonnette went to the Grand Mosque of Quebec City, where about 60 worshippers were wrapping up evening prayers. He fired 48 rounds in a three-minute killing spree.

A video of the police interview was played Friday at Mr. Bissonnette’s continuing sentencing hearing. Superior Court Justice François Huot must decide if the man who admitted to the first-degree murder of six people will be eligible for parole in 25 years or a longer period that could extend beyond his lifetime.

