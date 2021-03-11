Most Ontario school boards still not offering in-school COVID-19 testing

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce makes an announcement at Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School in Whitby, Ont., on July 30, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Almost a month into the Ontario government’s ambitious plan to have targeted asymptomatic testing offered in schools to all staff and students, only about a quarter of the province’s school boards have deployed any kind of COVID-19 testing.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce told boards in mid-February that they would begin offering tests in 5 per cent of their schools each week and to at least 2 per cent of their students.

As of Friday, only 20 of the province’s 72 boards had brought in testing for their students and staff, the government said. That is expected to ramp up, said Mr. Lecce’s spokeswoman, Caitlin Clark, adding that the government’s goal to offer asymptomatic testing at all school boards – unique in the country – is “an additional layer of protection” for students and educators.

Several boards said they have encountered problems with testing and are awaiting more information from their public-health units or ministry-supplied private vendors.

“The delay has been frustrating for us,” said Scott Scantlebury, a spokesman at Windsor’s Greater Essex County District School Board. He said the four local boards were assigned a third-party vendor, but two of them required French-language services that the vendor would not provide.

“We have, as of last night, been assigned a new third-party vendor … to conduct the testing and we are now able to proceed,” he said Wednesday.

In Toronto and Ottawa, hospitals or public-health units have worked with schools to set up mobile testing clinics or provide students and staff with at-home testing kits. Elsewhere, there have been long lineups for school-based tests or complaints that the testing sites are too far from a student’s school.

The government said school boards could work with their public-health units to identify schools for testing in areas with high community transmission rates or if symptomatic cases had been identified in classrooms. Testing is voluntary.

Of the 9,953 tests completed as of Friday, 66 came back positive for COVID-19, according to the government’s website.

Marit Stiles, the NDP education critic, said it is “disappointing” that the government took so long to roll out a testing program in schools and then expected boards to implement it within days.

“They’ve taken a wait-and-see approach for far too long, and now here we are in March, a year later, and they still haven’t rolled out this testing properly,” Ms. Stiles said.

Melinda Chartrand, chair of the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir, a Catholic French-language school board, said only three of the 13 regions her board encompasses have school-based testing in place.

“It’s a huge undertaking,” she said. Her board stretches from the Niagara Peninsula to Peterborough and from Toronto to Georgian Bay.

She said the ministry-approved vendors are not equipped to deal with French schools and provide French-language services.

Similarly, Ronald Demers, chair of the Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord in North Bay, said his board has not started testing.

He said the asymptomatic testing program is important. However, his board hasn’t been able to connect with the third-party vendor.

“We’re working extremely hard at getting it done,” Mr. Demers said. “We certainly hope that it will be before the end of the month. Every day that it’s not implemented, it’s a day wasted in trying to reach out and get our children and our staff tested.”

