Canada

Mother faces negligence charge in death of seven-year-old girl in Laval, Que.

LAVAL, Que.
The Canadian Press
Police are outside a home in Laval, Que., on Jan. 4, 2021.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Police in Laval, Que., say the mother of a seven-year-old girl who died this month following alleged mistreatment has been arrested.

The arrest took place Friday just before 7 a.m., and the woman is expected to appear in court via video on a charge of criminal negligence causing death.

Stephanie Beshara, a Laval police spokeswoman, says little can be revealed as the investigation is ongoing.

Police were called on Jan. 3 to a home where they found the young girl in cardiorespiratory arrest. She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators said they could not rule out that the death was the result of injury of mistreatment, and an autopsy was performed.

Quebec’s human-rights and youth-rights commission has launched a separate investigation into the death of the girl, whose situation had previously been reported to youth-protection authorities.

