Canada Mother of accused charged as accessory in B.C. woman’s 2017 murder

The Canadian Press

The mother of a man accused of the second-degree murder of a British Columbia woman has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Cpl Frank Jang, with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, says 53-year-old Manjit Kaur Deo is the second person to be charged after the Kiran Dhesi’s body was found in a burned out vehicle almost two years ago.

The charge comes barely a week after police announced a second-degree murder charge had been laid against Deo’s son, 21-year-old Harjot Singh Deo, who was Dhesi’s boyfriend.

Dhesi, a 19-year-old student Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Surrey, was found dead on Aug. 1, 2017, and investigators have said her murder was likely targeted but not gang related.

In a news conference last Monday, Supt. Donna Richardson, said Harjot Deo was in a romantic relationship with Dhesi and was arrested by police when he landed at Vancouver’s airport on May 10.

Richardson also said other people have “intimate knowledge” about the murder of Dhesi and police wanted them to come forward.

