 Skip to main content

Mother of Halifax man who died in police cell struggles to find lawyer to make case

Michael Tutton
Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Corey Rogers lies on the floor under police custody at the Halifax police station, wearing a spit hood at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016 in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts.

The Canadian Press

The mother of a man who died in a Halifax police jail cell says her ability to press complaints against police officers will be jeopardized unless she find a lawyer to take on her case for free.

Jeannette Rogers, 70, made an emotional request today to the Nova Scotia Police Review Board for added time to confirm if one of several possibilities for legal representation would come through.

She told the three-person, civilian panel she’s “not in the same league” as the respondents’ experienced lawyers, who are paid from public funds through provisions of the police union’s collective agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

The three-person civilian board ruled late in the morning it would give Rogers until Monday to find a lawyer willing to participate, which could lead to an adjournment and rescheduling the hearing.

Rogers has been searching for a lawyer to help in her complaint over the disciplinary action taken against three officers who arrested her intoxicated son, Corey Rogers, on June 15, 2016.

Constables Ryan Morris, Donna Lee Paris and Justin Murphy, brought Rogers to the cells from outside a Halifax hospital where his wife had given birth to their child the day before.

According to the medical examiner, the 41-year-old man died later of suffocation while lying in a cell with a spit hood covering his mouth as he appeared to be vomiting. A spit hood is a covering over the face designed to stop someone from spitting or biting.

In her submission to the board today, Rogers says earlier in the process she’d attempted to find a lawyer, but found she couldn’t afford suggested fees and opted to represent herself.

She says she’s only realized recently that some lawyers might consider working for free, but during conversations this week she learned they would need until at least early next year to prepare if they accept her case.

“Although you advised me previously to seek legal advice, at that time I had no funds to acquire legal representation,” she told the board.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t have a union behind me to pay for my legal representation like the officers do, even though their lawyers are paid from taxpayers’ funds.”

Dean Stienburg, president of the Halifax Regional Police Association, confirmed after the hearing that the union’s collective agreement provides for the city to cover legal costs of officers facing disciplinary actions.

Archie Kaiser, a professor at the Schulich school of law at Dalhousie University, said cases such as Rogers’ show the board should have the ability to recommend legal aid for complainants.

“Providing legal counsel for unrepresented persons like Ms. Rogers would significantly contribute to the legitimacy of the proceedings in the eyes of the public,” he wrote in an email.

“If this case goes ahead without there being the benefit of legal counsel for Ms. Rogers, it will expose again a significant deficiency in the investigation and decision-making surrounding alleged police misconduct.”

Rogers told the three-person civilian panel that she now realizes that due to her medical condition and the complexities of the hearing, she doesn’t have the capacity to properly speak for her son. She said she suffers from a nerve condition known as neuralgia and post-traumatic stress disorder since her son’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

The hearing had previously been delayed last year due to the trial of two booking officers, special constables Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner, who were found guilty of criminal negligence last November in Rogers’ death.

There has also been an internal police review of the arresting officers’ conduct in Rogers’ case, which found misconduct had occurred. However, the police department has declined comment on whether any disciplinary action was taken against the officers.

Rogers has said she hopes the hearing will determine what role the officers played and whether they met standards outlined in the Nova Scotia Police Act regulations. She said she believes they should lose their jobs.

The regulations include requirements that officers act in a manner that doesn’t bring discredit to the force and that they consider the health and safety of prisoners and refrain from the use of excessive force or cruelty.

Rogers argues that since one of the arresting officers put the spit hood on her son, they should have been responsible for removing it, given his extremely intoxicated state.

She also said the arresting officers should have warned the booking officers they’d witnessed Rogers downing large quantities of alcohol from a bottle of liquor, and they could have recommended that he be taken to the emergency ward for monitoring.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies