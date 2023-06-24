Open this photo in gallery: Crew members of the Polar Prince prepare to dock the ship as it arrives at the Coast Guard wharf in on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board was expected to begin an investigation on Saturday after the ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible returned to port in Newfoundland.

The Polar Prince pulled up alongside the Canadian Coast Guard building in St. John’s Saturday morning after a journey of about 700 kilometres from the site of a massive international search for the Titan.

The Titan lost contact with the Polar Prince last Sunday about an hour and 45 minutes into its descent to the wreck of the Titanic, almost four kilometres below the surface of the sea.

All five passengers and crew were presumed dead Thursday, soon after a team guiding a remotely operated vehicle spotted the Titan’s wreckage about 500 metres from the sunken luxury liner’s bow.

A timeline leading to the destruction of the Titan submersible on its dive to the Titanic. It suffered a 'catastrophic implosion' leaving all five passengers on the missing submersible killed. Their deaths were confirmed June 22, concluding a week-long search for survivors that was closely watched around the world. Reuters

The safety board (TSB) was not immediately available for comment Saturday, but was scheduled to hold a news conference later in the day.

Marc-Andre Poisson, a former director of marine investigations with the organization, said a team of investigators would likely board the Polar Prince to begin interviewing the crew. The TSB has said there were 17 crew members and 24 people on board the ship when five of them boarded Titan and went under water on a course toward Titanic.

“The interviews are really to find out what happened, it’s not to find out who did anything right or wrong, it’s to identify how this (expedition) was conducted,” Poisson said in an interview.

“They would be taking all of the information from the log book and taking information on how the submersible was launched. They may be loading all sorts of information from electronics systems on board, so it can go on for a few days if they are doing something really thorough.”

It’s possible there may also be some video footage of the submersible’s launch that investigators will want to view, he added.

The overall investigation could eventually involve several countries. Titan owner OceanGate Expeditions is based in the United States, the submersible was registered in the Bahamas and those killed in the possible implosion hailed from England, Pakistan, France and the U.S.

Stockton Rush, the company’s CEO, was piloting the submersible, which carried British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman as passengers.

Poisson said the TSB does have the authority to conduct its investigation, but will likely collaborate with other international investigative bodies.

“There is going to be a dialogue that’s ongoing between the heads of the investigations of the member states who were affected,” said Poisson.

He said the investigation could end up being multi-faceted, with officials looking at everything from how the Titan was built and how it was operated in the past, to what occurred leading up to and during the catastrophic events in the North Atlantic.

The entire examination could take several months to years to complete, Poisson said.

“They have a very good idea after three to six months on the main findings, but then it takes time to craft and bring all of this together, so I don’t think anything will come out publicly before 15 months.”

The Canadian-flagged Polar Prince is owned by the Miawpukek First Nation in southern Newfoundland.

With files from the Associated Press