Mount Saint Vincent University in Nova Scotia apologizes for ties to residential school system

The Canadian Press
Mount Saint Vincent University in Nova Scotia has formally apologized for its connection to Canada’s residential school system.

Sandor Fizli

Interim university president Ramona Lumpkin gathered with a group of Indigenous community leaders, residential school survivors and university representatives today to perform a ceremony of apology and commitment on the school’s Halifax campus.

Lumpkin noted that the school’s founders and previous owners, the Sisters of Charity Halifax, had members who staffed residential schools in Nova Scotia and British Columbia.

Members were stationed at the Shubenacadie Residential School, which was open from 1930 to 1967 about 60 kilometres north of Halifax, and the Cranbrook Residential School in southeastern B.C. from the late nineteenth century to 1970.

Lumpkin also said Mount Saint Vincent would be committing to several actions to improve its relationship to Indigenous people on campus and in the province.

She said commitments include expanding financial aid for Indigenous students and adding more Indigenous content to courses.

