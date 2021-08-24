Mountie in Kelowna, B.C., charged with assault in January 2020 wellness check

The British Columbia prosecution service says an RCMP officer in Kelowna has been charged with assault in connection with a wellness check last year.

The prosecution service says in a statement that Constable Lacey Browning faces one count of assault after a wellness check in Kelowna on Jan. 20, 2020.

A civil lawsuit was settled this year between Browning and Mona Wang, who was a nursing student at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus.

Wang’s statement of claim alleged Browning’s conduct was “abusive” after the officer found the student lying in a state of semi-consciousness in her apartment.

Statements of defence filed by Browning, the Attorney General of Canada and B.C.’s minister of public safety and solicitor general denied any wrongdoing, saying the officer used no more force than was reasonable and necessary in the situation.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit were proven in court.

Browning is set to appear in Kelowna provincial court on Sept. 24.

In an emailed statement, the B.C. RCMP said the member is on administrative duties and the officer’s duty status is continually assessed. The Mounties say an internal code of conduct matter in the case remains ongoing.

