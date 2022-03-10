An RCMP officer is facing charges of obstructing justice in connection with an investigation into allegations of intimate partner violence in 2018 in Lake Country, B.C.

The B.C. prosecution service says the officer in Kelowna was an investigator in the case.

It says Consable Sean Eckland is due to appear in Kelowna provincial court on April 4.

It says two counts of obstructing justice were sworn on Thursday.

The prosecution service says the charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no connection to the officer.

RCMP spokeswoman Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says Eckland remains suspended with pay and a code of conduct investigation is ongoing.

