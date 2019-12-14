 Skip to main content

Canada

Mountie who died in Winnipeg crash was father of three and hockey volunteer: RCMP

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press

A Mountie who died in a crash on Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway was “the proud father of three teenaged girls” who was just days shy of 13 years of service with the force, Manitoba’s top RCMP officer said Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told a news conference that Const. Allan Poapst, who served with the Court Liaison Unit, was returning to the office late Friday afternoon when a pickup truck heading the other way crossed the median, colliding with Poapst’s RCMP vehicle and leaving him dead at the scene.

“Allan is gone but he will never be forgotten by the many officers who worked by his side and by the people of Manitoba who he so proudly served,” MacLatchy said. “It really pains us when we lose somebody from our family.”

Two people who were in the pickup were taken to hospital, and MacLatchy had no word on their conditions.

She said the investigation into the crash is ongoing, but notes driving conditions at the time were “atrocious.”

MacLatchy said Poapst’s family is grieving and has asked for time and privacy.

She said Poapst was an avid football and hockey fan, volunteered with the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy for youth, and was a player and key organizer in many police and fire hockey tournaments.

“He was very well liked by members across the force and a massive Blue Bombers fan. He recently realized a dream when he attended the Grey Cup game in Calgary and watched his beloved Blue Bombers bringing the Cup home to Winnipeg,” MacLatchy said. The team won its first Grey Cup in 29 years last month.

MacLatchy said several motorists stopped to offer their assistance to Poapst, as well as to the two people in the pickup.

She noted that since graduating from RCMP Depot Division in 2006, Poapst spent all of his RCMP career in Manitoba with postings in Portage la Prairie, Powerview and the Court Liaison Unit based in Headingley.

“We have received a tremendous amount of messages of support and condolences for our fallen officer,” she said. “Your kind words matter and will be passed along to Allan’s family and all of our employees.”

Following news of the officer’s death late Friday, politicians and police forces across Canada offered messages of condolence.

“My deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow RCMP members on the tragic passing of a Manitoba officer. On behalf of all Manitobans, thank you for your dedication and service,” Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister posted on Twitter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.

