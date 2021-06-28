Mounties at the scene of helicopter crash near community west of Edmonton

RCMP say a helicopter has crashed west of Edmonton.

Police say in a news release that their detachment in Evansburg received a 911 call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday that an aircraft had crashed in a remote area near the community.

They say Mounties, firefighters, EMS and Alberta Wildfire staff are at the scene, which is west of Highway 22 and North of Highway 16.

Police say the location is not accessible by road.

They say there are no other details at this time.

