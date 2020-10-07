 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Mounties charge man with assault after Alberta anti-racism rally

Canadian Press
Red Deer, Alta.
The Canadian Press
A police officer patrols as demonstrators march down a main street during an anti-racism event in Red Deer, Alta., on Oct. 4, 2020.

RCMP say a man has been charged with an assault at an anti-racism rally in central Alberta.

Investigators say they reviewed numerous videos given to them from the public of disturbances at the rally in Red Deer on Sept. 20.

A news release says one video shows demonstrators setting up for the rally while one man strikes another.

They say police were scheduled to monitor the rally for public safety but had not yet arrived..

Trevor Lyle Roy of Penhold, Alta., who is 42, is to appear in Red Deer court in November.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Deanna Fontaine did not say whether Mr. Roy was participating in the rally or there as a counterprotester.

RCMP say they are also looking at video footage that shows two other violent incidents at the rally.

They say one involved an assault with a weapon.

