 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Mounties charge man with murder of Manitoba woman found dead last fall

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tamara Benoit (Norman) is shown in an RCMP handout photo. Manitoba RCMP say arrests have been made in the death of Benoit, 36, whose remains were found in September.

The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found last fall.

“This situation was tragic and horrible,” Supt. Michael Koppang said Thursday. “Justice we hope will be brought for the families.”

The remains of Tamara (Norman) Benoit, 36, were discovered in the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie, west of Winnipeg, on Sept. 3. She had been reported missing to Winnipeg police on July 10.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties said the woman was last seen in the area of Portage la Prairie and Long Plain First Nation on May 23.

Ryan Peters, 37, of Long Plain First Nation was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder.

RCMP said in a release that a 15-year-old boy from Winnipeg was also arrested this week but released without charges, although further arrests in the case are “anticipated.”

Police said Benoit was a much-loved mother, sister, daughter and friend. She had been researching her Metis background and family history before she died.

Koppang said he could not provide details on what happened but Benoit and Peters were known to each other. He added it was “a tragic crime.”

Koppang said that throughout the process, police “never lost sight of Tamara.”

RCMP, the Winnipeg Police Service and the Manitoba First Nation Police Service were involved in the investigation. Koppang said officers also worked with the communities.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Justice Minister Cameron Friesen thanked officers for their work on the case and said the government continues to support joint police efforts in protecting vulnerable citizens.

“Too often, Indigenous women and girls have been the victims of violence and their families don’t receive the closure and sense of justice they need to heal,” he said in a release.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies