Mounties say human remains located in search for missing Manitoba man

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Mounties say they have found human remains while investigating the case of a missing Manitoba man whose neighbor is a suspect in his disappearance.

The remains were found in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements, northeast of Winnipeg, on Sunday morning but RCMP said they have not yet been confirmed to be Clifford Joseph.

The 40-year-old’s disappearance is being investigated as a homicide and Mounties have said his neighbor, Eric Wildman, is a suspect.

Wildman was arrested in a shootout with police in Ontario after a weeklong manhunt through both provinces last month.

He faces attempted murder charges in Ontario related to the arrest.

He also faces weapons-related charges in Manitoba.

Joseph has been missing since June 7 and was last seen leaving his home in the rural municipality where both men lived. His truck was later found abandoned in a rural area.

RCMP soon after began an extensive search for Wildman, warning that he was armed and dangerous. Mounties said at the time that officers also found police tactical equipment, patches and other items resembling officer uniforms in Wildman’s vehicle.

He was eventually located at a residence just outside Belleville, Ont., east of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said when officers entered the home they were met with gunfire. Police said crisis negotiators were eventually able to get Wildman to surrender.

He was transported back to Manitoba.

RCMP have also said there is no evidence to show that the disappearance of another man from the Manitoba rural municipality is related to this case.

Vernon Karl Otto went missing in 2018. His burned-out truck was found, but Otto has not been located.

Both Otto and Joseph had lived in the same house at different times and were Wildman’s neighbours.

