 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Mourners gather for funeral of slain 14-year-old Hamilton boy

Hamilton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey, the mother of Devan Selvey is consoled at her son's visitation service at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home in Stoney Creek, Ont., Friday, October 11, 2019.

Tara Walton/The Canadian Press

Family and friends will gather to mourn Devan Bracci-Selvey at the 14-year-old’s funeral in Hamilton today.

The teen was stabbed to death outside his school — and in front of his mother — on Monday afternoon.

An obituary for Devan describes him as having a passion for old cars and video games, and “a loving heart for animals.”

Story continues below advertisement

City of Hamilton struggles to come to terms with murder of 14-year-old

The family has asked those attending the funeral to wear pink to symbolize anti-bullying.

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey says her son was the target of bullying since the second day of the school year, when tormentors allegedly stole his bike.

Two teens have been charged with first-degree murder in her son’s death, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.

Neither can be named due to a publication ban and provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Hamilton police have been relatively quiet on the circumstances surrounding Devan’s death, but Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk has said investigators believe the 14-year-old accused was the one wielding the knife.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter