Independent MP Kevin Vuong says he is co-operating fully with the Royal Canadian Navy, which has charged him for failing to disclose he was charged with sexual assault in 2019.

The sexual-assault charge was later dropped and Mr. Vuong denies wrongdoing, but as a reservist he was supposed to tell his commanding officer about the charge.

Mr. Vuong is a naval reservist and holds the rank of sub-lieutenant. He wore his white naval dress uniform when he met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2017 to accept a leadership award.

The Navy said the MP has not decided whether to face a court martial or a summary trial, which is less formal and designed to deal with relatively minor offences in the service.

If found guilty at trial, the scale of punishment would range from a fine to a reprimand – or a combination of both – or dismissal with disgrace.

“As a sub-lieutenant in the Canadian Forces Naval Reserves, I have been long aware of a possible charge being made. Indeed, I have been assisting the Navy’s inquiry through my lawyer,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Vuong was dropped as the Liberal candidate for Spadina-Fort York during last year’s election campaign after it emerged he had not told the party he had previously been charged with sexual assault.

He was, however, elected in the Toronto riding and now sits as an Independent MP.

Since being elected, Mr. Vuong has spoken out in the House of Commons about racism, anti-Asian hate and antisemitism.

He has faced calls from members of the Spadina-Fort York Liberal riding association to stand down as an MP and prompt a by-election.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.