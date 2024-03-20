Open this photo in gallery: A Toronto public health official said she doesn't expect the uptick in mpox cases to lead to the same large outbreak that Canada saw in 2022, but urges people at risk of the virus to get vaccinated.Alain Jocard/The Associated Press

Toronto health officials are sounding the alarm about a rise in mpox cases and are urging anyone who may be at higher risk of contracting the virus to get vaccinated.

So far this year, there have been 21 confirmed cases of the virus, formerly known as monkeypox, in the city, compared with 27 cases in all of 2023.

Only two of this year’s confirmed mpox cases involved international travel, suggesting that local spread among unvaccinated or under-vaccinated individuals is contributing to the current situation, said Rita Shahin, associate medical officer of health with Toronto Public Health.

Mpox cases have been popping up in other jurisdictions, including Ottawa and New York, but less so in Montreal, Dr. Shahin said.

“It does seem like there’s still small pockets of local transmission in some areas,” she said.

Mpox is predominantly spreading among men who have sex with men. People who have more than two sex partners, those who engage in anonymous sex or frequent sex clubs are at higher risk, Dr. Shahin said. The virus can spread person to person through contact with lesions, scabs or bodily fluids.

Mpox can lead to fever, muscle aches, a sore throat and a painful rash or lesions that can be on one part of the body, such as the face or genitals, or spread everywhere. Some individuals may experience serious complications, including bacterial infections, pneumonia, and brain or heart inflammation.

The virus’s name was changed to mpox at the World Health Organization’s suggestion, after a large outbreak in 2022 that was accompanied by racist and stigmatizing language about the infection.

Dr. Shahin said officials don’t expect the uptick in mpox cases to lead to the same large outbreak that Canada saw in 2022, when Ontario reported nearly 700 cases. But she said it’s important for people who may be at risk to be aware of the situation and to protect themselves.

The mpox vaccine is a two-dose series given 28 days apart. During the 2022 outbreak, many higher risk people received one dose of the vaccine, but only 16 per cent received the second dose. Dr. Shahin said that could be because the outbreak began to wane, lessening the sense of urgency around vaccination.

An analysis published in the Cell journal last month credited a widespread change in behaviour among individuals with bringing the outbreak under control. At the time, vaccines weren’t readily available, but cases started to wane regardless, which the authors credit to public messaging to higher-risk individuals.

Dr. Shahin said that part of the reason there may be an increase in cases now is that individuals may be returning to higher-risk activities, such as having multiple sex partners.

“We’re not expecting to see a large outbreak, but it’s a good reminder for people to think about their sexual health and getting immunized if they’re eligible.”