Conservative MP John Brassard responds to a question as MP Pierre Paul-Hus responds to a question during a news conference on the collection of mobile data by the Public Health Agency of Canada in Ottawa on Jan. 10.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The House of Commons ethics committee is expected to hold an emergency meeting later this week to investigate the Public Health Agency’s decision to collect data from millions of mobile phones to understand travel patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commons is still on its holiday break, but Conservative and Bloc Quebecois MPs asked for the committee to have an emergency meeting after it emerged the agency is seeking to extend the data collection practice more than another 12 months.

The first contract to track the data expired in the fall. On Dec. 16, the Public Health Agency of Canada issued a new request for proposals to track nationwide cell tower-based location data between Jan. 1, 2019 and May 31, 2023.

The notice says the data must be accurate, accessible and timely as well as ensure privacy and transparency. It must be stripped of all identifying information.

Ethics committee chair Pat Kelly, a Calgary Conservative MP, told The Canadian Press he is “consulting members from all parties and will schedule a meeting for later this week” to look at the privacy implications of collecting cellphone tracking data.

Last week Tory MP John Brassard wrote to Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien, and asked him to investigate. Brassard said the collection of data by the Public Health Agency amounted to tracking Canadians and raised numerous “red flags” about privacy.

On Monday he wrote to Kelly to ask for an emergency meeting of the ethics committee.

“It is vital that we do not allow the COVID response to allow a permanent backslide of the rights and freedoms of Canadians,” he said at a news conference in Ottawa.

He wants to know what safeguards have been put in place to protect personal privacy.

Bloc Quebecois ethics critic Rene Villemure made a similar request to Kelly in writing on Friday, and said the committee can demand the process to sign a new contract be suspended pending a review.

Villemure said for Public Health to begin that process just before Parliament paused for a holiday break “appears to me to be a process that is more opaque than transparent.”

Matthew Green, the NDP member of the ethics committee, also wants any further tracking suspended during an investigation.

Green said the collection of mobile-phone data was “an intrusion on the privacy of Canadians, who deserve to know what kind of information the government is collecting, and plans on collecting, on them.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada has said analysis of location data helps inform policy, public-health messaging, evaluation of measures and other aspects of the government’s response to the pandemic.

The agency was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

