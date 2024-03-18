Open this photo in gallery: A photograph and book of condolences for members of Parliament to sign are seen in front of the official portrait of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, in the antechamber to the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on March 1.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Members of Parliament and federal party leaders were expected to offer tributes Monday to the late Brian Mulroney ahead of a state funeral in Montreal this weekend.

The former prime minister died in Florida on Feb. 29 at age 84.

The House of Commons ground to a halt last month when news of Mulroney’s death reached the chamber. Tributes have been pouring in ever since, from politicians past and present.

MPs were back in the House after a two-week recess and were to kick off what’s expected to be a week-long remembrance of the former prime minister, culminating in Saturday’s funeral.

Mulroney led the country as a Progressive Conservative prime minister from 1984 until 1993.

He championed free trade and ushered in the Canada-U. S. Free Trade Agreement in 1988, the precursor to the North American Free Trade Agreement that took effect in 1994. Many Canadians also remember him for bringing in the GST.

Members of all parties have already expressed their admiration and, in many cases, gratitude to Mulroney for his years of service, advice and mentorship.

His family, including Ontario cabinet minister Caroline Mulroney, is expected to be in Ottawa to hear the tributes.

Mulroney’s casket is expected to arrive in Ottawa on Tuesday, where he will lie in state for two days so the public can pay their respects.

The former prime minister will also lie in repose at Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Basilica on Thursday and Friday.

Dignitaries, including the Governor-General and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are set to offer condolences to the Mulroney family Tuesday morning.

Trudeau was also to be among the leaders paying tribute in the House of Commons later Monday.

A state funeral will be held Saturday morning at Notre-Dame Basilica, with eulogies from Caroline Mulroney, Jean Charest and Wayne Gretzky.