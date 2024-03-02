Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney died at 84. He held office from 1984 to 1993, and marked his term with a close relationship with the U.S., environmental protections and a strong stance against apartheid in South Africa. In a social-media post, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate.”

Also this week, there’s new developments on the ArriveCan saga. One of the contractors was accused of taking advantage of a government program designed to support Indigenous businesses and a new revelation has left one minister “extremely surprised.”

Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.