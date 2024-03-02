Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.
This week: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney died at 84. He held office from 1984 to 1993, and marked his term with a close relationship with the U.S., environmental protections and a strong stance against apartheid in South Africa. In a social-media post, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate.”
Also this week, there’s new developments on the ArriveCan saga. One of the contractors was accused of taking advantage of a government program designed to support Indigenous businesses and a new revelation has left one minister “extremely surprised.”
Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.
a. NAFTA. Originally called the Canada-U.S. Free Trade Agreement before Mexico joined in, Mulroney worked with U.S. presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush to secure the deal, which helped spark life into the Canadian economy at the time.
c. Kim Campbell. Following Mulroney’s resignation, his defence minister Kim Campbell succeeded him, becoming Canada’s first and, so far, only female prime minister. Her tenure was short-lived, as she lost the 1993 election to Liberal Jean Chrétien.
b. The Grey Cup and the Stanley Cup. James competed for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a 1959 Grey Cup win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and just over four months later, he was on the ice with the Toronto Maple Leafs in a Stanley Cup game against the Montreal Canadiens. He remains the only athlete to compete in both finals in the same season.
a. True. The court's decision was based on the Quebec government’s use of the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause, which shields it from discrimination-based legal challenges.
b. A hallucination. The lawyer’s documents included citations to legal cases that didn’t exist, known as an AI "hallucination." Don’t forget to fact check those ChatGPT entries!
c. England. An airline supervisor at London’s Heathrow Airport would allegedly charge over $40,000 per passenger to exploit a loophole that allowed him to check passengers in without an entry visa. Government officials in Britain used to perform the proper immigration checks, but that responsibility had been passed onto airline staff.
d. 30,000. Brampton residents and local politicians say landlords cashing in on the growing number of international students are illegally renting out living rooms and kitchens to students, who often live in unsafe conditions. The city is pushing for legislation to require licences for landlords to add more accountability.
a. One of the contractors was also a government employee. David Yeo, president and founder of Dalian Enterprises, was also working at the Department of National Defence while his company received millions of dollars to work on the ArriveCan app.