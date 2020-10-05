 Skip to main content
Multifaith human rights groups call on Ottawa to develop plan to deal with white supremacy in Canada

The Canadian Press
Multifaith human rights organizations are calling on the prime minister to come up with a plan to dismantle white supremacist groups across the country.

The open call to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes in wake of the death of a 58-year-old man who was fatally stabbed outside the International Muslim Organization mosque in Toronto last month.

William Von Neutegem has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, and the mosque has called on police to investigate the matter as a hate crime.

The organizations that wrote to Trudeau include the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the World Sikh Organization, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

They want the federal government to develop an action plan to dismantle white supremacy groups that threaten Canadians who are Black, Indigenous, Jewish, Muslim, or Sikh among other communities.

The organizations are also calling on all political parties to help counter such groups.

