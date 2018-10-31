Two people killed after crash sparks tanker fire on Toronto-area highway: officials

Officials say two people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash that sparked a tanker fire on a major toll highway in the Toronto area.

York Region spokeswoman Kylie Doerner says two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Highway 407 north of Toronto and no one was taken to hospital.

Provincial police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. between Dufferin and Keele streets in Vaughan, Ont.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt described the collision as “massive” and said the investigation would “take some time.”

Deputy Chief Andrew Zvanitajs with the Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service says the crash involved a passenger car and a tanker carrying liquid fuel.

He says fire crews initially weren’t able to approach the crash because of the heat, but they were able to put out the blaze within two hours.

The highway remains closed in both directions between Keele and Dufferin streets, with police saying it’s not clear when it will reopen.