Paramedics say 12 people sustained minor injuries this afternoon when a Toronto Island ferry crashed as it approached a downtown Terminal.

Toronto Paramedic Services spokeswoman Jennifer Dart says five of those hurt were taken to hospital for treatment, but none of the injuries are deemed to be serious.

City police say the crash took place around 5 p.m. as the boat was approaching the Jack Layton dock in the downtown core.

Toronto Fire Services District Chief Stephan Powell says there were more than 900 passengers on board at the time, adding no one fell into the water.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Powell says an investigation will determine whether the ferry sustained any damage.