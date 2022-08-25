Police say a 36-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with a serious vehicle collision in the parking lot of a Kingston, Ont. hub that provides vulnerable residents with shelter, food and addiction and mental health services.

Kingston police say multiple people were injured in the incident, which took place Wednesday night at the Integrated Care Hub on Montreal Street.

They say the injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Police have released few details but say updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have additional information to contact investigators.

On Wednesday night, some of the agencies that offer services at the Integrated Care Hub issued a statement on behalf of the hub’s partners, saying they are “shocked and horrified” at the news.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.