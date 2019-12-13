 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Murder charge dropped against older suspect in Hamilton teen’s stabbing death

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A memorial on the doorstep of photo of 14-year old student Devan Bracci-Selvey who was stabbed to death in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday October 11, 2019.

J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

Prosecutors have withdrawn a first-degree murder charge against an 18-year-old man in the death of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death outside his Hamilton high school.

A lawyer representing the man says her client now faces three new charges that include assault with a weapon, and he’s been released on bail.

The other accused – a 14-year-old boy – continues to face a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Devan Bracci-Selvey.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen was fatally stabbed outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in October and died in the arms of his mother.

Hamilton police had previously said they believed the 14-year-old suspect was the one holding the knife.

Neither accused can be named.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies