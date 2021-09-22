 Skip to main content
Canada

Murder charge laid in deadly shooting near Vernon, B.C.

VERNON, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in British Columbia’s Interior on Monday.

RCMP say they responded to reports of shooting near Vernon and discovered a man’s body at the scene.

They say a man was arrested later the same day near Armstrong, B.C.

The Mounties say the 46-year-old suspect faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says in a statement police are asking anyone who may have more information about incident to contact them.

Police did not release any further details.

