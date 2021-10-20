 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Canada

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices

Murder suspect deleted texts, photos the day mother, daughter reported missing, court hears

Bill Graveland
Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jasmine Lovett is seen in this undated police handout photo.

HO/The Canadian Press

The trial of a Calgary man who admits he killed his girlfriend and is accused in her young daughter’s death has heard that he deleted texts and photos from his cellphone the same day the two were reported missing.

Robert Leeming is on trial for second-degree murder after pleading not guilty in the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson. He earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Jasmine Lovett.

Former Calgary police constable Ian Whiffin testified Tuesday that all texts between Leeming and Lovett, as well as over 30 photos of her and her toddler, were found in the recycle bin of Leeming’s phone on April 23, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Whiffin, who had worked with the police digital forensics team, said he was able to retrieve the photos.

“The photographs hadn’t actually been deleted. They were marked for deletion and placed in the recycle bin,” said Mr. Whiffin, who left Calgary police last year.

“They stay in the trash can for 30 days before they get completely wiped, so I was able to recover those images.”

That same day, Ms. Lovett and Aliyah were reported missing by a relative after they failed to show up for a family dinner.

It was just two weeks before Ms. Lovett’s 26th birthday.

Their bodies were found a few weeks later buried in a shallow grave in a day-use area in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary.

A medical examiner has testified that both suffered blunt force trauma while Ms. Lovett was also shot in the head.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Whiffin said most of the photos were of Ms. Lovett and her daughter but court also saw photos of the little girl, with a soother in her mouth, being held by Mr. Leeming. There were also three photos of a pistol.

“There are 36 photos in total I thought were relevant to the case,” he said.

“Many photographs were deleted at the same time. Many of those photos were of Jasmine and Aliyah or both. Three of the photographs were of firearms.”

The Crown also entered media interviews into evidence of Mr. Leeming speaking separately with Global TV and CBC after he was initially arrested as a suspect on April 26, 2019. At that time, he was released without charges.

In the interviews, Mr. Leeming repeatedly refers to Ms. Lovett and Aliyah as his “tenants,” although he admits he and Ms. Lovett also had an on-and-off relationship.

He said he and the mother and daughter had driven to Kananaskis Country for a picnic before they were reported missing. He told reporters he doesn’t mind talking about the case.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have nothing to hide ... [police] have it wrong as far as I’m concerned. Of course they do.”

Mr. Leeming said he’s traumatized Ms. Lovett and Aliyah are missing but assumed they are visiting family.

“I don’t know. Like, if you have tenants, do you keep track of them?”

The trial heard earlier that Mr. Leeming, a 36-year-old British citizen, told police he and Ms. Lovett had been in a relationship after meeting online in 2018. A month later, Ms. Lovett and her daughter moved in with Mr. Leeming, but she paid him for rent and groceries.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies