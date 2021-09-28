 Skip to main content
Canada

Murder trial wraps up for Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing toddler

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People drum at a vigil for Hunter Haze Smith-Straight outside Winnipeg's Childrens Hospital on Nov. 1, 2019.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

A jury in Winnipeg is expected to hear closing arguments today in the murder trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing a three-year-old boy in 2019.

Daniel Jensen, who is 34, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hunter Smith-Straight.

Jensen has pleaded not guilty.

Crown prosecutors say Jensen stabbed Hunter in the head and neck six times as a way to get back at the toddler’s mother, who he was in a relationship with at the time.

The court heard Jensen and Clarice Smith were at a bar with two others in Winnipeg’s North End when they got into a violent argument before Jensen left by himself.

The jury heard from Smith, some of Hunter’s relatives who lived in the home where the toddler was attacked, and police and forensic experts over the course of 10 days.

The Crown has said no one in the home saw Jensen attack the boy.

Hunter died three days after the stabbing when he was taken off life support.

