Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation in Saskatchewan has settled a specific claim with the federal government over nearly 20,000 acres of land.

The nation north of Regina and the federal government announced this week the settlement of a claim for Canada’s “breach of statutory and fiduciary duties” relating to nearly 18,352 acres of reserve lands in 1909.

The settlement agreement provides total compensation of $150 million and includes the potential to add the lost acres back to the reserve.

The federal government says that from April 2022 to April of this year, 56 specific claims were settled for $3.5 billion.

Since 1973, the federal government has resolved 665 specific claims with First Nations.