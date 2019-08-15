 Skip to main content

Canada Muskrat Falls inquiry wrapping up hearings as lawyers present final submissions

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
A sweeping inquiry into the controversial, overbudget Muskrat Falls hydro dam is wrapping hearings this week, as lawyers for politicians, project executives, contractors and interest groups present final oral submissions.

The independent inquiry, led by provincial Supreme Court Justice Richard LeBlanc, is looking into cost and schedule overruns of the $12.7-billion dam on the Lower Churchill River.

The 824-megawatt hydroelectric dam, being developed by the Crown-owned Nalcor Energy, will send power to Newfoundland and later Nova Scotia through subsea cables.

The project has essentially doubled its costs since it was sanctioned in 2012 and is now years behind schedule.

The lawyer for Premier Dwight Ball spoke Thursday, reiterating the premier’s testimony that his Liberal government had no choice but to finish the project after being elected in 2015.

Hearings began last September, as high-level officials and consultants took the stand, with some suggesting costs were intentionally downplayed.

LeBlanc’s final report on the inquiry is expected by Dec. 31.

