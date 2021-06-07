Muslim family of five deliberately hit by driver in alleged hate attack in London, Ont.

Open this photo in gallery London police say four people have died after an Ontario driver deliberately tried to mow down a Muslim family of five as they were out walking on a summer evening. Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

Police have arrested a 20-year-old Ontario driver whom they accuse of using his vehicle to deliberately strike down a Muslim family of five as they were out walking on a summer evening.

Four of the family members – a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15- year-old girl – died from the collision on Sunday evening. A nine-year-old boy who survived is in hospital.

Police allege the horrific incident was a deliberate act of hate, and possibly terrorism. Nathaniel Veltman faces four charges of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder as authorities weigh whether additional terrorism charges can be pursued.

“There is evidence this is a planned, premediated act,” Detective-Superintendent Paul Waight of the London Police Service said in a news conference on Monday.

He described the collision as an attack motivated by hate, but would not discuss what the suspect said to police after his arrest. He said there is no indication others were involved.

“So far, we don’t know of his membership in any specific hate group,” Det.-Supt. Waight said. He added that the suspect had no prior criminal charges, and during his arrest “was wearing a vest that appeared to be like body armour.”

He added that detectives with the RCMP have reached out to discuss whether authorities can lay “potential terrorism charges” under federal laws. No such allegations have been made so far.

Government authorities across North America and Europe have increasingly warned about the prospect of extremist violence motivated by racism, gender hatred or anti-authority causes.

Last September, a caretaker at a Toronto mosque was killed in a knife attack that led police to charge a man with first-degree murder. Members of the city’s Muslim community immediately called for tougher hate crimes laws.

Later this year, the Supreme Court of Canada will weigh in on the proper sentence for a Quebec City gunman who is to serve between 25 and 40 years in prison for his role in massacring six Muslims in a mosque in 2017.

Nawaz Tahir, a London lawyer, said during Monday’s news conference that Sunday’s events will join the 2017 and 2020 attacks in the minds of Muslims across Canada. “We simply cannot add another date,” he said. “We must stamp out Islamophobia.”

Governments and the courts have taken some steps to respond to the heightened risks of such crimes. In February, the federal government designated the Proud Boys as a banned terrorist group, saying it amounts to a “neo-fascist organization that engages in political violence.”

In March, a 28-year-old man was convicted on 10 charges of first-degree murder in the 2018 Toronto van attack. Court testimony in that case often highlighted the man’s ties to an online misogynistic community known as the “involuntary celibates” or “Incel” movement.

In April, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service released a report that said “ideologically motivated extremism” is a growing threat.

“Since 2014, Canadians motivated in whole or in part by their extremist ideological views have killed 21 people and wounded 40 others on Canadian soil – more than religiously motivated violent extremism (RMVE) or politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE),” CSIS said in that report.

The intelligence service added that “the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated xenophobic and anti-authority narratives.”

The suspect in the London collision was arrested after a police chase that ended at a local shopping mall seven kilometres away.

The identities of the victims are not being released at this time. “This is an act of mass murder,” said London mayor Ed Holder. During the news conference, he called the killings an act of Islamophobia and “unspeakable hatred.”

