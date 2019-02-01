 Skip to main content

Canada Muslim groups denounce Quebec Premier Legault’s statements on Islamophobia

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Muslim groups denounce Quebec Premier Legault’s statements on Islamophobia

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said there was no Islamophobia in Quebec and closed the door on the idea of designating a national day to combat the problem.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Muslim groups are denouncing as insulting and offensive Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s statement Thursday that Islamophobia does not exist in Quebec.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims called on Legault to retract the comments, which came two days after the second anniversary of a mosque shooting that killed six Muslim men in Quebec City.

Legault said Thursday there is no Islamophobia in Quebec and closed the door on the idea of designating a national day to combat the problem.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday he clarified those comments, saying there is “not a current nor a culture of Islamophobia in Quebec” and that Quebecers are open and tolerant.

NCCM executive director Ihsaan Gardee described Legault’s initial comment as an insult to the families of the Quebec City victims and to Muslim communities across Canada.

Boufeldja Benabdallah, the president of the Quebec City mosque targeted in 2017, said he fears Legault’s comments will encourage the small minority of people who commit Islamophobic acts.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter