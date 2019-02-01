Muslim groups denounce Quebec Premier Legault’s statements on Islamophobia

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Premier Francois Legault said there was no Islamophobia in Quebec and closed the door on the idea of designating a national day to combat the problem. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Muslim groups are denouncing as insulting and offensive Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s statement Thursday that Islamophobia does not exist in Quebec.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims called on Legault to retract the comments, which came two days after the second anniversary of a mosque shooting that killed six Muslim men in Quebec City.

Legault said Thursday there is no Islamophobia in Quebec and closed the door on the idea of designating a national day to combat the problem.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday he clarified those comments, saying there is “not a current nor a culture of Islamophobia in Quebec” and that Quebecers are open and tolerant.

NCCM executive director Ihsaan Gardee described Legault’s initial comment as an insult to the families of the Quebec City victims and to Muslim communities across Canada.

Boufeldja Benabdallah, the president of the Quebec City mosque targeted in 2017, said he fears Legault’s comments will encourage the small minority of people who commit Islamophobic acts.