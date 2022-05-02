Ramadan has always been significant to Muslims as a time to devote themselves to their faith. However, this year’s Ramadan is unique for many Muslim university students across Canada because the holiest month in the Islamic faith coincides with final exam season.
Achieving balance between multiple identities was never an easy task. Throughout Ramadan, Hanzalah Hussain, an international student from Pakistan at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, has had to juggle his responsibilities as a university student and his commitment to his Muslim faith. That has included fasting between dawn and dusk while also studying for final exams and working at a part-time job.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.