Below, Picard answers some frequently asked questions about the virus.

Give it to me straight. Is it time to panic?

No. (Is that straightforward enough?)

Panic is never helpful but you should be prepared. What does that mean? Being aware and informed – knowing if there is coronavirus circulating near you, watching for symptoms and having basic supplies on hand (for a worst-case scenario, two weeks worth).

Got it. Don’t panic. Be prepared. What should I buy?

It’s never a bad idea to be prepared for an emergency, whether it’s an ice storm, an earthquake or the coronavirus. But stocking up really depends on your personality – whether you’re a worrier or not. The worst-case scenario with coronavirus is essentially that you would be quarantined or isolated in your home for two weeks. So it’s a good idea to ensure you have up-to-date prescriptions, toilet paper, food (especially dry goods) and so on. But you don’t need to clear the shelves at Costco.

My child’s school has closed. Now what do I do?

School and daycare closures are part of an approach called social distancing, which focuses on limiting social contacts. In school and daycare, young people are in close contact, so at risk of spreading virus. Children and youth are also vectors, they can carry the virus home to their parents and grandparents. When schools are closed, the biggest concern for parents is how to care for their kids.

You don’t have to lock them in the house for three weeks. Kids can play outside.

There can be small group activities. But most sporting leagues and other groups will probably be shut down too. Obviously, it’s hard to work in these circumstances so you have to make alternative work arrangements. (Tele-commuting is also social distancing measure.) In some countries, child care has been provided for parents who work in essential services. The good news is that these measures should be temporary.

What’s the deal with toilet paper? Why are stores running out? Why are people stockpiling?

The empty toilet paper aisle in the grocery store has become an iconic image of the coronavirus outbreak. People are being told to prepare for the worst – which means two weeks of isolation – by stocking up on essentials. One of the staples in every home is toilet paper. But the reason stores are being emptied out is not because people are buying more Charmin than Ramen noodles, it’s because TP is a big bulky item and stores have limited space. Psychologically, seeing those empty shelves makes us want to buy more – panic begets panic. One cheeky Australian newspaper printed eight blank pages and told readers they could use them as emergency toilet paper if they run out. Yet another reason to subscribe to a newspaper.

Can you catch the coronavirus from sweat – like at the gym?

Many gyms are sending out reassuring messages to members about “deep cleaning” and “precautionary measures, but you really shouldn’t sweat it. Gyms are generally hot and sweaty places where bacteria, not viruses, spread readily. Again, the biggest risk is if someone infected is sneezing. That being said, equipment should be cleaned regularly all the time, and you should always wash your hands before and after your workout, not just during a pandemic. People who sweat on benches and machines should clean up after themselves – that’s basic etiquette.

Why is quarantine set at 14 days?

People who have been in high-risk areas such as the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been quarantined (a mandatory order) and others who have been to high-risk areas such as China, Iran or Italy, or who believe they could be infected with the coronavirus, are asked to “self-isolate” (voluntarily) for 14 days. That numbers is based on the incubation period of the virus – the time between catching the virus and beginning to have symptoms of the disease. Most estimates of the incubation period for COVID-19 range from one to 14 days, most commonly around five. In other words, if you don’t have symptoms in that two-week period, it’s highly unlikely you have COVID-19.

I read the Globe article on social distancing. Would that mean everyone has to stay in their house and we couldn’t even buy groceries?

Social distancing means minimizing human interactions, not eliminating them completely, like you would do in quarantine. It means banning or avoiding large gatherings such as hockey games, conferences and church, and urging people to work at home as much as possible. But people can move about, go out and buy groceries and go to work if they have essential jobs, like nurses, power plant workers and grocery store clerks. In some countries, like Italy, they limit the number of customers in a store to 10 at a time. In South Korea, they have special day care facilities for essential workers, and have limited class size to 10.

The World Health Organization has declared coronavirus to be a pandemic. Is that good or bad? What does that mean practically?

Practically, nothing has changed. “Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do,” director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

But, politically, the shift from “outbreak” to “pandemic” sends a powerful message that the coronavirus is not only a public health crisis, but an economic crisis. It’s a diplomatic way of telling countries to start taking COVID-19 more seriously. A pandemic declaration should also make it easier to free up money for the fight.

Dr. Tedros said the WHO hesitated to declare a pandemic for two reasons: 1) it worries that the public will interpret it as meaning the coronavirus is now more lethal (which it isn’t) and 2) it fears countries will give up on trying to stop outbreaks and shift to a treatment mode.

He stressed that mitigation measures must continue and even be stepped up. “We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: All countries can still change the course of this pandemic.”

Should I be taking extra precaution around pregnant women?

Pregnant women experience changes to their immune systems that can make them more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19. Women who have been infected with other coronaviruses, like SARS and MERS, have slightly higher rates of miscarriage and stillbirth. It is not clear if the fetus is at greater risk if a woman is infected with COVID-19 but it is established that high fevers during the first trimester of pregnancy can increase the risk of certain birth defects. There is no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted via breast milk. In short, it is always a good idea to not expose pregnant women (and other with compromised immune systems) to infectious illnesses, and this is especially true during flu (and coronavirus) season.

I don’t think I’m infected with the virus, and I’m showing no symptoms. Should I wear a mask anyway?

No. Masks should be worn by sick patients, and by health care workers caring for sick patients. Healthy people wearing masks will do nothing to minimize the spread of coronavirus and will deprive others of this much-needed protective equipment (which is actually in short supply).

Are scientists working toward creating a vaccine against the virus?

Developing a vaccine is one of the top priorities in the coronavirus response. There are more than 20 potential vaccine candidates being studied. However, creating a vaccine is a complex, time-consuming process. There are currently no coronavirus vaccines (efforts to create vaccines against SARS and MERS have stalled) so, best-case scenario, is that a vaccine will take at least 18-24 months to be on the market.

My children are asking about coronavirus. What should I tell them?

The virus can be scary or confusing for young children, so it’s important to keep it simple. Explain to them that the coronavirus is a germ, and because it is a new germ people are trying to learn more about it and are taking it seriously. Let them know what the symptoms are and what to look out for: coughing, fevers and breathing trouble. Explain that children are less vulnerable to the virus, but they still can get it – so the best thing they can do to is to wash their hands properly. Finally, tell them that anyone can get the coronavirus. It has nothing to do with a person’s background or what they look like.

Will warm weather stop the outbreak of COVID-19?

Influenza and cold infections plummet in the summer, because warm, humid weather can make it harder for respiratory droplets to spread viruses. When temperatures rise, human activity also changes – we spend less time cooped up indoors. But scientists caution that we should not assume that, just because coronavirus is spread by droplets, warm weather will stop its spread. Neither SARS nor MERS – the two other novel coronaviruses to emerge in recent years – proved to be seasonal.

How many times a day should I wash my hands? And do I really need to wash my hands for at least 20 seconds?

There is no set number of times you should wash your hands. Rather, it depends on your activities. It is recommended that you wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; after using the bathroom; before eating and cooking; after cleaning around the house; after social or work activities that include lots of interaction or touching of public surfaces (i.e. taking the subway); after touching animals, including family pets; before and after visiting or taking care of any sick friends or relatives. The 20-second handwashing rule is to ensure you have time to adequately scrub surfaces, and under the nails, where germs accumulate. There are many videos online that demonstrate proper technique.

A common trick is to sing a song while you wash your hands, to make it less tedious, like Happy Birthday or the chorus of Another Brick In The Wall.

What is community spread?

To date in Canada, almost all cases of coronavirus have been “imported,” meaning a traveller contracted the illness in another country and returned home sick. That is relatively easy to contain. Community spread is when one of those sick people transmits the coronavirus to someone in the community. Community spread is much more problematic because cases can multiply quickly. There is a well-documented case in New York where a traveller returned home from a high-risk area, infected the neighbour, then the neighbour infected a co-worker, and so on. On Thursday, Canada recorded its first case of community spread – a person with no travel history. We can expect many more cases in the coming days and weeks.

What should I do if I had close contact with someone who has been infected?

If you have had close contact with someone who has been infected with coronavirus, public health officials urge you to limit your contact with others by self-isolating, and to get tested. If you have symptoms (dry cough, fever, but not a runny nose or sneezing) and think you may be infected you should seek medical assistance. However, don’t go directly to the emergency room or a medical clinic, because you risk infecting others. Call public health authorities by dialling 8-1-1 in most provinces (1-866-797-0000 in Ontario). Depending on the severity of your symptoms, they will send a nurse to your home to do testing, or an ambulance to bring you to hospital. The test is simple – a cotton swab in your nose, and the results will come back quickly. Several provinces are also creating testing facilities that will be off-site from hospitals.

Can my pets catch the virus?

There has been one case recorded of a dog contracting coronavirus from its owner, a Pomeranian in Hong Kong – the first case of human-to-canine transmission. However, the chance of that happening appears to be very low. It is also quite unlikely that you would contract coronavirus from a pet.

Should I be stocking up on my prescriptions, food or supplies?

It’s never a bad idea to be prepared for an emergency, whether it’s an ice storm, an earthquake or coronavirus. But stocking up really depends on your personality – whether you’re a worrier or not. The worst-case scenario with coronavirus is essentially that you would be quarantined or isolated in your home for two weeks. So it’s a good idea to ensure you have up-to-date prescriptions, some toilet paper, food (especially dry goods) and so on. But you don’t need to clear the shelves at Costco.

Should I be avoiding products/animal products shipped from China?

No. There is no evidence of coronavirus being transmitted by imported goods. Also, a lot of manufacturing and shipping from China has been halted. A greater worry is shortages of supplies.

What is a coronavirus and how is it different from other viruses?

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. The coronavirus that is making global headlines, SARS-CoV-2, is “novel” because it has never been seen in humans, meaning everyone is susceptible to infection. In recent years, we have seen two other novel coronaviruses emerge – Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012. There are four other coronaviruses that circulate routinely – OC43, 229E, HKU1, NL63 – which generally cause colds.

What are the symptoms of the virus?

The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can cause an illness known as COVID-19. The symptoms include fever and dry cough.

Unlike a common cold, people with COVID-19 generally do not have a runny nose or a sore throat.

According to a large study in China, the vast majority of those infected with the novel coronavirus:

81 per cent of patients have mild symptoms

14 per cent of patients had severe symptoms, including trouble breathing

Just under 5 per cent of patients suffered critical illness, meaning they needed to be on a respirator

The overall fatality rate in China is 2.3 per cent.

However, it is not yet clear how deadly COVID-19 is because many mild cases have likely gone undetected. Remember, you are far more likely to have a cold or even the flu than COVID-19. In all cases, the treatment is the same – you treat the symptoms with fever-reducing medication such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) and bed rest. You should not treat fever with ASA-based painkillers such as Aspirin, especially in children. Antibiotics do not help; they only work for bacterial illnesses.

Is the coronavirus a pandemic?

There is no single accepted definition of pandemic.

Generally it refers to a new disease that has spread globally. Some would add that there needs to be intensive community spread in multiple regions of the world. The novel coronavirus has spread to at least 75 countries, and there is community spread in a handful of those, so it is a pandemic in all but name.

Still, it’s important to remember that pandemic refers to the geographic spread of a disease, not its severity.

Where is COVID-19 now? And how many cases are in each country/region?

Coronavirus has spread to six continents – only Antarctica has been spared. As of 20 2, there were 90,273 cases and 3,082 deaths worldwide. All but 10,247 of those cases and 170 of the deaths have occurred in China. However, in recent days, the coronavirus is spreading much more quickly outside China, especially in hot spots such as South Korea, Iran and northern Italy.

There are a number of sites that allow you to follow the numbers virtually in real-time.

Where has coronavirus been reported in Canada?

This explainer has the latest news and numbers for COVID-19 around the world

Isn’t the flu worse than coronavirus?

In sheer numbers, influenza has a much greater impact than coronavirus. Of the billions who contract the flu every year, about three to five million require hospitalization, and somewhere between 290,000 and 650,000 die – compared to roughly 100,000 cases and 3,500 deaths from COVID-19.

How deadly is the coronavirus? It may take months to find out

Influenza is a serious respiratory illness that harms a lot of people every year; public health officials around the world have mobilized because they hope to prevent second respiratory illness from taking hold and returning every winter. So it’s not an either-or issue. On an individual level, we can get vaccinated against the flu as a way of easing the burden on the health system that could be challenged by an influx of COVID-19 cases.

Is it safe to fly/travel during the coronavirus outbreak?

In the grand scheme of things, it is still quite unlikely that you will contract the novel coronavirus. However, there are hot spots that it is wise to avoid, such as China, South Korea, Iran, northern Italy and Japan.

Is it safe to travel during cornavirus?

Italy has a message for potential travellers - but will they listen?

Travel to parts of Europe and the U.S. is also becoming iffy, not so much because of the risk of disease but because of measures being taken to limit public gatherings, the closure of popular tourist spots such as the Louvre and flight cancellations.

What’s the state of a vaccine for the disease?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Monday that it would take at least a year to develop a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 and at least 18 months before it would become “deployable.”

In other words, while multiple companies have vaccine candidates under study, a vaccine is not going to stop the pandemic spread of the disease – a least not in 2020. The best approach in the short-term is tried and true public health measures to try and limit spread and developing better treatments for those who are sick. One drug, remdesivir, has shown promise against other coronaviruses and, anecdotally, has worked well for some COVID-19 patients, but drug-maker Gilead is ramping up testing.

How can I protect myself against the virus?

The best way to protect yourself against coronavirus infection is to follow the age-old advice of mothers around the world: Keep your fingers out of your mouth and nose, your hands off your face and cover your mouth when you cough. And, of course, wash your hands, frequently and thoroughly.

This is the single most effective way to stop the spread of disease

You can also practice “social distancing” – keeping at least two metres from someone with a cough. The “Wuhan shake” (tapping feet) and the elbow bump are also displacing handshakes and cheek kisses.

