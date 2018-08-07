Nanaimo properties that latest evacuated as wildfires flare in B.C.

A wildfire has flared on Vancouver Island, prompting evacuation orders and alerts for properties in a rural area southwest of Nanaimo.
The Regional District of Nanaimo declared a state of local emergency and issued the evacuation order just before 9 p.m. Monday for several properties to the west of the Nanaimo Lakes wildfire, which broke out Sunday evening.
The BC Wildfire Service estimates the flames have scorched more than one square kilometre of bush and the regional district has also issued evacuation alerts for 77 properties nearest the eastern flank.
The wildfire service says more than 450 fires are burning across B.C., with fires of concern in each of the province’s six wildfire centres, including the northwest region where several large fires have forced evacuation orders around Telegraph Creek.
Firefighters from outside British Columbia are lending a hand, with crews from Mexico and New Zealand joining firefighters from Alberta, Northwest Territories and Saskatchewan, while teams from Australia are expected Tuesday.
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings and special weather statements for large parts of B.C., with conditions not due to ease until later in the week, while the wildfire service lists the fire danger rating as high to extreme across most of the province.
